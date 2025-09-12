Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd want deal sealed ‘as soon as possible’ despite red flag

Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the next major deal Manchester United will work on and the move does make sense for the club despite a red flag.

Man Utd already have irons in the fire regarding future transfers, with midfield the club’s main priority heading into 2026. Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has been informed a new centre-back is on the agenda, while a striker to compete with Benjamin Sesko will be targeted.

One consequence of a new striker arriving is Joshua Zirkzee will be turfed out, just as Rasmus Hojlund was when Sesko joined.

But before Man Utd can make further changes to their squad, Fabrizio Romano has brought news of United aiming to extend a contract.

Taking to YouTube, the trusted reporter revealed Man Utd want to forge a fresh agreement with Lisandro Martinez as soon as possible.

“Contracts at Man Utd will now be an important part of the focus after the summer window,” began Romano.

“One of the situations to follow, from what I’m told, is the one of Lisandro Martinez. He’s out with injury, he’s not available now but he will return as soon as possible.

“My understanding is that Man Utd want to discuss a new contract with Lisandro Martinez.

“He’s out of contract in 2027. Man Utd don’t want to arrive in late-2026 without the player having extended his contract, to avoid problems.

“And so Man Utd will try to negotiate with Martinez before he arrives in the final year of his contract.

“They’re waiting for the player to return [from injury], no pressure, no rush, but for sure Man Utd want to try as soon as possible.

“So my feeling is as soon as Licha is close to returning they will try to accelerate.”

Man Utd right to ignore Lisandro Martinez red flag

As mentioned, Martinez is currently sidelined as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury suffered in February.

All being well, the Argentine will return to the field in the coming months and it’s then that United will accelerate talks with the defender and his camp.

The fact Martinez has suffered such a serious injury and United want to extend his deal without seeing if he’s the same calibre of player first is a red flag.

However, ACL injuries are not the career-killers they once were and you only have to look at Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk to see how stars can rediscover their top form despite suffering one of football’s worst injuries.

Another recent example of a superstar who returned to their peak following an ACL injury was Florian Wirtz. The German suffered his injury in early-2022, yet went on to help Bayer Leverkusen win their first ever Bundesliga title and ultimately earned a £116m move to Liverpool.

Furthermore, as a left-footer, Martinez is arguably more valuable to Man Utd than most in his position.

Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation requires a left-footer to play on the left side of the back three. Luke Shaw is doing a fine job in the position right now but is not a centre-back by trade.

Aside from 18-year-old Ayden Heaven who is in the infancy of his professional career, Martinez is the only specialist left-footed centre-back on the club’s books.

