Jonny Evans and one other Manchester United star will leave in the summer

The upcoming Manchester United exodus has collected two more names, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a pair of stars will leave at the end of the season.

The squad Ruben Amorim inherited will look unrecognisable next season. The Portuguese manager was frustratingly limited in the changes he could make in January, with Patrick Dorgu the sole signing.

However, the summer window will present Amorim with his first real shot at overhauling his squad and mass change is on the horizon.

To help fund critical new signings, Man Utd must sell well. Furthermore, decisions must be made on a handful of impending free agents and according to Fabrizio Romano, United have decided to twist rather than stick.

Taking to X, the transfer guru declared reserve goalkeeper Tom Heaton and back-up centre-back, Jonny Evans, will both depart when their contracts expire in the summer.

Romano wrote: “Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are both set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, plan confirmed.”

Heaton, 39, has played just three times since re-joining the Red Devils in 2021. Evans, 37, has racked up 42 appearances over the past two seasons, though his services will no longer be required.

Fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof and midfielder Christian Eriksen are both off contract in the summer too. The strong expectation is like Heaton and Evans, Lindelof and Eriksen will leave as well.

Shredding a sizeable chunk off the wage-bill will help United’s cause, though securing lucrative sales for high-earning stars is far more important…

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Seven Man Utd players fighting for their futures as Ruben Amorim approves squad overhaul

Who else will leave Man Utd?

Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford all have the green light to find new clubs.

Interest in Casemiro is understandably scarce given the Brazilian is very much a fading force now aged 33. Casemiro’s £350,000-a-week wages – which he won’t compromise on – are an obvious issue for potential buyers.

The outlook is far rosier regarding the wingers. Antony is shining on loan at Real Betis who are understood to have asked about a second loan spell.

Per Daily Mirror, United have flatly told Real Betis another loan won’t do, with a permanent sale in their thinking.

Sancho’s loan with Chelsea contains a conditional obligation to buy worth between £22m-£25m. The clause is triggered if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League, which is practically a guarantee.

However, the Blues can back out of the deal by paying Man Utd a £5m ‘penalty fee’ even if meeting the clause’s criteria.

In that situation, Man Utd would look to sell Sancho to another club and it’s a similar story regarding Rashford.

Aston Villa hold an option to buy worth £40m. If electing not to trigger it, United will sell elsewhere, though The Sun are strong in the claims Villa WILL sign Rashford outright.

Andre Onana’s future is up in the air, with Fabrizio Romano providing the latest on United’s upgrade plans. There’s also growing speculation Rasmus Hojlund could return to Serie A.

Tyrell Malacia could join PSV Eindhoven – his current loan club – via an option to buy worth €10m. If activated, Man Utd will hold a 30 percent sell-on clause if the left-back is later sold by PSV.

Homegrown pair Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho may also be ones to watch. The sales of homegrown stars are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet and greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

Man Utd were open to offers for the pair in January, though it’s important to stress they weren’t being actively pushed out.

Man Utd will only sell Mainoo or Garnacho if receiving a bid deemed too good to refuse. There is no desire to part ways with either player on the cheap.

Latest Man Utd news – Record-breaking winger deal / Greenwood on the move and more

🔴⚫️ Amorim driving record-breaking Man Utd signing of Prem winger

🔴⚫️ Money-spinning Mason Greenwood transfer ON as Man Utd unlock £118.5m windfall

🔴⚫️ Gary Neville names only TWO Man Utd stars he ‘trusts’, with Amorim urged into triple signing

QUIZ: Man Utd’s biggest sale each year (2015-present)