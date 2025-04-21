Respected transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided a detailed update on reports that Manchester United already have a deal in the bag to sign prolific Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen this summer.

According to reports from Turkey ‘an agreement has already been signed between Osimhen and Manchester United with a view to a transfer in the summer of 2025’, with the information revealed by a ‘member of his entourage’.

The report adds that Osimhen‘s transfer fee could even be as low as €30m (£26m) to €35m (£30m), given that his contract with the Serie A giants runs out in the summer of 2026.

That sort of asking price has seen Man Utd step up their interest in the on-loan Galatasaray star, who has scored an impressive 29 goals in 34 appearances this season.

However, reports that personal terms have been agreed between Osimhen and United have been shot down on GiveMeSport’s Market Madness podcast.

Indeed, Romano states that United have yet to open talks over any summer targets, given it’s unclear whether they will be in European competition next season ahead of a Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.

Romano explained: “There is nothing agreed with any club at the moment, also, because for Man United, as we said for [Liam] Delap, it’s the same for Osimhen and other targets, Man United are waiting to understand about the Europa League, whether they will play Champions League football next season or not.

“Obviously, they hope so, but it’s still a long way to make it happen. So Man United are waiting to understand how much they can really invest in the summer transfer window on the striker, and obviously a Champions League budget would be completely different.

“So that’s going to be a really important point for United. There is interest in Osimhen for sure, from Man United.”

All change in Man Utd frontline

At this stage of the season, TEAMtalk understands that Osimhen is enjoying life with Galatasaray. He feels loved by the fans, fully trusts the club’s project, and has developed a strong bond with the people around him. However, despite his happiness in Turkey and recent statements by Galatasaray’s management, Osimhen is very likely to take on a new challenge next season.

Arsenal still have the attacker shortlisted as they hunt a new striker, but it’s United who remain the ones to watch.

Indeed, TEAMtalk can reveal that the Red Devils could offload BOTH Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee if they find adequate replacements for the duo this summer in what’s likely to be a major overhaul at Old Trafford.

Another one of those replacements could be Ipswich star Delap, who United are currently battling Chelsea for.

As we revealed last week, Chelsea and United have both made fresh approaches for the England Under-21 star, with Delap expected to quit Portman Road for a fee of just £30million due to a relegation clause in his contract.

The 22-year-old attacker, who would be keen on a move to Old Trafford even if there is no European football next season, has bagged an impressive 12 Premier League goals this season.

