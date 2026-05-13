There is no longer any room for speculation over who the next permanent manager of Manchester United will be if the latest update from Fabrizio Romano is anything to go by.

Man Utd were a sinking ship under Ruben Amorim and in Michael Carrick, the Red Devils turned to a safe pair of hands to round out the season.

Carrick had served as caretaker manager before and assistant to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well as Jose Mourinho. The 44-year-old knows the club inside out, and it’s perhaps no surprise he’s excelled during his brief spell in charge so far.

Carrick has secured Champions League football and guided Man Utd to impressive victories over Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Accordingly, he came under serious consideration for the job outright while United began to conduct a comprehensive search for their next permanent boss.

And if the latest post from trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano, on X is anything to go by, Man Utd have decided to look no further than Carrick will will be the club’s manager next season and beyond.

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Michael Carrick will become next Man Utd manager

“Manchester United and Michael Carrick are set to continue together next season and beyond,” declared Romano on Wednesday afternoon.

“Chances increasing for weeks as reported and everyone at #MUFC feels he should stay.

“Players, management, everyone on same page. Next step: talks to final stages and new deal.”

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Reporters Ben Jacobs and Rob Dorsett (Sky Sports) are also pointing in the direction of Carrick.

Also posting on X on Wednesday, Jacobs wrote: “Michael Carrick in a strong position to get the Manchester United job permanently. Formal talks set to begin before the season ends.

“Significant support from senior leadership ahead of an an executive committee meeting this week.

“Manchester United insist nothing done yet, and multiple names form part of their process, but the direction of travel is for Carrick to be named the preferred candidate for the role.”

Reporting for Sky Sports, Dorsett declared on X: “Michael Carrick: Manchester United ready to open talks over him becoming permanent boss.”

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