Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sane next to the badges of Manchester United and Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the possibility of Manchester United beating Real Madrid to a second defensive coup in a year amid reports the Red Devils have positioned themselves in the mix to sign in-demand Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies.

The Red Devils have been ravaged by injuries over the past year and none more so than at left-back with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia spending lengthy time on the treatment table and forcing Erik ten Hag to field several makeshift options to fill in. And with neither player able to make a single appearance between them this season, it has been suggested that Manchester United may be forced to field veteran defender Jonny Evans there against Brentford in Saturday’s must-win game.

As a result, it is easy to see why United are giving serious thought to the signing of a long-term option to play there and in recent weeks, a plethora of names have been mentioned as prospective signings.

However, with Canada star Davies nearing the end of his contract at Bayern Munich and eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors from January 1, United supporters will have been enthused by links to the 23-year-old this week.

Sizing up that possibility, Romano has told his YouTube channel that United cannot be ruled out of the race but insists nothing has been decided yet.

He said: “Interesting situation [Davies’]. As of today, I can guarantee that there is nothing agreed with Man Utd. In this moment nothing is imminent, or close, or advanced so that’s the point.

“The situation of Alphonso Davies remains absolutely open. Remember, the interest of Real Madrid is also there.”

Could Man Utd beat Real Madrid to Davies and when will Shaw, Malacia return?

United of course have already beaten Real Madrid to one high-profile defensive signing this year after gazumping the Spanish giants in the race to sign Leny Yoro.

And with both sides chasing the same player again, United will hope a repeat could be on the cards.

Romano, though, insists nothing has been decided yet and has revealed why November and December will prove crucial months in determining the 56-times capped Canada star’s future.

“At the moment that’s it for Alphonso. No changes are expected in October,” Romano added. “From what I’m hearing, in November and December, talks will be in an important phase for what is going to happen in 2025.”

However, much of the media in Germany are expecting Davies to depart with Real long since registering their interest in acquiring the player on a free transfer next year.

As for United, they will need to muddle by as best they can and until both Shaw and Malacia are fit to return.

Shaw has not played for United for eight months now and Ten Hag claimed in September that he was hopeful he would shortly return after the October international break. An update on his situation is expected soon.

Malacia, meanwhile, has not played for United in 18 months owing to complex surgery on a knee injury and a longer-than-anticipated recovery. However, the Dutchman is now back on the training field and on course to return to first-team action before the end of the month.

Man Utd linked with deal to re-sign former star / double midfielder link emerges

Davies is not the only Bayern Munich star linked with a move to United this week with both Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka also tipped as 2025 targets for the Red Devils.

United of course already signed Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt from the Bundesliga giants this summer, so it would be quite some story if they ended up with five of their players.

Both Goretzka (2026) and Sane (2025) are nearing the end of their deals and it’s claimed the pair could both sign for United in discounted deals.

As far as left-backs go, there are many now feeling the decision to let Alvaro Fernandez Carreras leave for just €6m over the summer looks foolish given the fantastic form he has since shown with Benfica.

Linked with Real, Barcelona and Liverpool this week, the good news for United is they at least secured a buy-back clause in his deal, amid claims they are now ready to trigger that.

Elsewhere, United are also being linked with a big double midfield move for that man Frenkie de Jong once again, amid claims he may finally be Old Trafford-bound this year.

And amid reports Casemiro could be offloaded in 2025, United are also reportedly eyeing up a Palmeiras star as his replacement.

Man Utd’s rich history of buying from Bayern

The five players Man Utd have signed or loaned in from Bayern before

United are no strangers to raiding the Allianz Arena for stars in recent times with no fewer than five making the move since Owen Hargreaves back in 2007.

Three of those have come in the last couple of seasons in the form of Mazraoui and De Ligt, as well as the January 2023 loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.