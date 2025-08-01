Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on Donnarumma to Man Utd transfer links

Fabrizio Romano has cut through the speculation to provide much-needed clarity on links between Manchester United and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma, 26, is widely viewed as one of world football’s premier goalkeepers. The Italy international elevated his game to new heights in the Champions League last season, with incredible performances against Liverpool and Arsenal proving vital in the knockout rounds.

Donnarumma was named in the Champions League team of the season, though with just one year remaining on his contract, his future in Paris is uncertain.

PSG have attempted to tie Donnarumma down to fresh terms but their efforts have not borne fruit so far.

What’s more, PSG are closing in on a deal to sign Lille’s Lucas Chevalier for around €40m.

It’s a situation that has alerted suitors to the possibility of poaching Donnarumma for a fee well below his true market value. Man Utd are the most heavily linked side to date.

Sky Sports confirmed the Red Devils’ interest is genuine, while the Telegraph stated PSG are ‘braced’ for a renewed push from Man Utd after an initial enquiry was already made earlier in the summer.

Furthermore, reports over the past 36 hours claimed Man Utd had entered into talks for the giant Italian’s transfer to Old Trafford.

The rampant speculation has prompted Fabrizio Romano to weigh in on the situation and his update did not make great reading for those wanting to see Donnarumma in a Man Utd shirt.

“What I’m told is that as of today there are NO negotiations between PSG, Man Utd and Donnarumma,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“We know Man Utd are looking for a goalkeeper. The Donnarumma situation at PSG is special because PSG are working on a deal to sign Lucas Chevalier from Lille, the negotiation is very advanced.

“So of course, if PSG sign Chevalier it could be an interesting situation for Donnarumma, but at the moment, from what I’m hearing, there is a concrete possibility for Donnarumma to stay at PSG, compete with Chevalier next season, then leave in 2026.

“Keep an eye on this scenario because it’s a possibility.”

Romano concluded by again stating there are “no contacts” ongoing between Man Utd and PSG for Donnarumma, or between Man Utd and the goalkeeper himself.

Man Utd saw a loan proposal for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez rejected in July. Villa made it clear it was permanent sale or bust and their hefty £40m valuation put an immediate stop to United’s interest.

Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens (23) is a younger option Man Utd are considering.

