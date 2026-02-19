Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Man Utd ‘agreement’ to snatch big-name Arsenal target

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an emphatic update on the future of Leon Goretzka who has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, among others.

Goretzka, 31, will bring his trophy-laden spell with Bayern Munich to a close in the summer upon expiry of his contract. New terms will not be penned, and as of now, the Germany midfielder’s preference is to try a new experience outside of the Bundesliga.

Atletico Madrid and Tottenham both explored a cut-price deal for Goretzka in January, though the player is understood to have resisted the temptation to leave early in favour of seeing out the season in Munich.

Arsenal and Man Utd have been mentioned too, and there’s even been suggestions the Red Devils may have a pre-contract agreement with Goretzka in place.

Clubs can negotiate pre-contract agreements with players who’ve entered the final six months of their contract, which ultimately leads to their arrival via free agency.

But when reporting on YouTube, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, insisted talk of United and Goretzka striking a secret agreement is wide of the mark.

“Goretzka will leave Bayern as a free agent,” began Romano. “We are starting to have several rumours around Goretzka and I’m sure there’s going to be plenty of rumours because he’s one of the most interesting free agents potentially available in the summer.

“He’s not staying at Bayern, we know that, it’s official. He has many possibilities, in Italy, there are some clubs interested.

“Napoli, there were links with AC Milan as well, so Italy could be a solution. In Germany, some clubs would like to try for Goretzka, but my understanding is Goretzka’s priority is to move abroad and try something different.

“And then also from the Premier League. From the Premier League some calls took place.

“I can guarantee that despite the rumours in January, Leon Goretzka has not agreed anything with Manchester United.

“So nothing is pre-agreed or signed between Goretzka and United. Let’s see what United decide to do with midfielders.

“Remember that Atletico Madrid already tried [for Goretzka] in the January window, and Tottenham also tried in the January window, so we have to see what’s going to happen with these two clubs [in the summer].”

So. where is Leon Goretzka going?

Back on February 8, our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed it’s the Gunners who are viewed as frontrunners to snap up the German right now.

Of course, nothing is set in stone and the race is by no means finished. Nevertheless, it’s Arsenal – who launched a deadline day enquiry for Goretzka in the winter window – who have positioned themselves at the front of the queue for the time being.

What’s more, initial talks between Arsenal and Goretzka’s camp have already been held.

Our reporting has since been backed up by Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.

Earlier this week, O’Rourke noted Arsenal ‘currently hold the edge’ over Tottenham, who as Romano alluded to, retain strong interest in Goretzka.

Arsenal’s ability to offer Champions League football – something Tottenham can’t unless they win the UCL this season – will factor into Goretzka’s final decision.

