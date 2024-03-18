Manchester United are yet to make a strong decision on the future of Sofyan Amrabat, despite Fabrizio Romano revealing there is a strong chance he will leave and amid strong reports in Italy that a move for a surprise replacement is to be taken seriously.

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency this season under Erik ten Hag but did illustrate what they are capable of after clawing their way back from 2-1 and 3-2 down to edge out Liverpool in a titanic FA Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday. That earned a semi-final showdown with Championship outfit Coventry at Wembley and Manchester United, while not underestimating their opponents, will strongly fancy their chances of reaching a second successive FA Cup final.

And while Jamie Carragher did not take Liverpool’s exit well, even teasing a fellow pundit about the future of Ten Hag, the Red Devils can at least look forward with some optimism for near enough the first time this season.

DON’T MISS: Incredible Man Utd XI for 2024/25 as Ratcliffe rebuild takes full shape with several blockbuster incomings

Next on their agenda though will be a reinforced push to try and secure a top-four finish and with it a guaranteed spot in next season’s Champions League.

And with nearest challengers Aston Villa and Tottenham both failing to win, United can reflect on what was a rare celebratory weekend of football.

One factor that has undermined Ten Hag’s efforts to get a consistent tune from his players this season has been the lack of a meaningful return from their £175m worth of summer recruits.

And while Rasmus Hojlund has very much found his feet and looks an astute piece of business, the jury remains out on his other new arrivals in Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Amrabat.

Fabrizio Romano reveals all on Amrabat, Man Utd future

The latter moved to Old Trafford late in the transfer window, signing on a season’s loan from Fiorentina that cost €10m and with an option to make a permanent €20m deal the year after.

However, the Moroccan has struggled badly to adjust to the pace of English football and made a high-profile mistake in the recent Manchester derby defeat to City that was punished to devastating effect by Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

Even before then it was reported that Ten Hag and Co had expressed concern over the 27-year-old’s adjustment, placing in serious doubt his chances of securing a permanent switch this summer.

Off the back of that, it’s now been claimed that United have already decided to sever ties with the World Cup semi-finalist at the season’s end.

Those reports have now prompted a reaction from Romano who, speaking to Caught Offside, insists that while no decision has yet been taken, it would not come as a shock were Amrabat to return to his parent club.

“Sofyan Amrabat hasn’t had the easiest time on loan at Manchester United this season since joining on loan from Fiorentina, and there’s now speculation about a decision already being made for the summer,” Romano said.

“However, my understanding is that no decision has been communicated to Amrabat or to Fiorentina so far. Still, a decision will likely come soon, and it’s possible that the Red Devils will opt not to keep the player and perhaps go in a different direction.

“Still, it’s worth remembering that Amrabat has shown real quality in recent years and performed on the biggest stage with Morocco at the World Cup.

“He arrived late on in August to United after almost no pre-season, so it’s not surprising he’s not been at his best. Let’s see what will happen in the coming weeks.”

Man Utd serious in efforts to sign Weston McKennie

Per reports, United have already been scouring Europe for potential replacements and one name that has reportedly caught their eye is Juventus star Weston McKennie, who has enjoyed a brilliant return to form this season with Juventus.

Having been cast aside by the Bianconeri last year, where he was allowed to join Leeds on loan with an option to make permanent, it appeared the American’s time at the Allianz Stadium was over.

However, despite his struggles in West Yorkshire, Turin has witnessed something of a McKennie renaissance and his form has seen him re-establish himself as one of the first names on Max Allegri’s team sheet.

Indeed, so good has been his form that McKennie has since been linked with a move to Manchester United, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly seeing him as a viable and affordable option to bolster their midfield options next season.

And while some may scoff at those reports, owing in particular to his Leeds United struggles, reports in il Corriere dello Sport are adamant that United’s interest in acquiring the 25-year-old’s services is indeed genuine.

His deal with Juve is currently due to expire in summer 2025, meaning United believe the former Schalke man could even be signed for a fairly modest fee and with the Serie A giants needing to sell this year if an extension cannot be agreed.

As a result, the report claims United are ready to make first contact over a possible move. Furthermore, it’s suggested the player is also keen to hear what the Red Devils have to say and that he’s open to the possible move and the chance to set the record straight with English audiences.

Ironically, Juventus are reported to have made contact too with Fiorentina over a deal to sign Amrabat as a possible replacement for McKennie on the assumption he will indeed be sent back to Florence by the Red Devils.

READ MORE ~ Ten Hag sack: The eight Man Utd players whose standards have most dipped and leave Dutchman on the brink of axe