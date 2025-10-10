Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Man Utd selling Bruno Fernandes in 2026 – ‘I can guarantee’

Speculation Bruno Fernandes has agreed to join the Saudi Pro League at the end of the 2025/26 season has prompted two definitive updates on the Manchester United captain from ultra-reliable sources.

Fernandes has long been United’s shining light in an era that has otherwise been filled with doom and gloom. The midfielder, now 31, has been named Man Utd’s player of the year on four separate occasions. That ties Fernandes with David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo and no player has scooped the award five times.

Fernandes is contracted to Man Utd until the summer of 2027. The Red Devils retain an option for an extra 12 months.

Yet with the Portuguese now the wrong side of 30 and United embarking on a major rebuild, there has been lingering suggestions the club could cash in, especially if receiving a monster bid from Saudi Arabia.

In fact, reports over the past few days have talked up Fernandes already agreeing to join a leading SPL side at the end of the current campaign.

The speculation has sparked a quick and conclusive response from Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel.

“Many questions on some reports saying Bruno Fernandes already has a deal agreed with Saudi Pro League sides for 2026,” began Romano.

“I can guarantee that nothing has been agreed between Bruno and he Saudis for 2026. That’s not the case, nothing done, nothing agreed.”

Romano went on to detail the extent of the Saudi interest, how far it dates back and whether a future transfer – albeit not one in 2026 – is possible.

“From Saudi they wanted Bruno three years ago, [and again] two years ago, [and again] one year ago when he extended his contract at Man Utd, and again this summer,” the reporter added.

“So a long time from Saudi that they keep insisting and pushing for Bruno. They love Bruno, so if at any moment he decides to open the doors they’ll be ready to offer a crazy salary and to bring him in.

“But at the moment I can guarantee Bruno has decided nothing about that. He’s committed to zero contracts with the Saudis or anyone else.”

BBC make even stronger claim on Bruno Fernandes

Romano’s reporting came soon after the BBC provided a definitive update of their own.

Not only did they state Fernandes won’t be moving to Saudi Arabia in 2026, but they also strongly suggested he has no plans to join the SPL beyond next summer either.

The report read: ‘Sources close to the United skipper have completely rejected recent suggestions he is ready to quit Old Trafford after the World Cup next summer and accept a Saudi offer.

‘BBC Sport has been told that is not the case and Fernandes, whose United contract runs to 2027, with the option of an additional year, is only interested in playing in major European leagues.’

A transfer to a ‘major European league’ could become a hot topic next summer, at which point Fernandes will be nearing the age of 32 and only have one year remaining on his deal (aside from the club option).

But of course, such a move would hinge on United NOT offering Fernandes a new deal and there’s no suggestion the player is in decline or that the club are unhappy with Fernandes.

We may reach the end of the 25/26 season and notice Fernandes’ numbers both in terms of goals and assists are down. However, that will be more to do with Fernandes now being deployed in a deeper midfield role, rather than the player struggling to make an impact.

Furthermore, the types of sums European sides would put on the table – both in terms of transfer fee and player salary – would be lower than those offered by Saudi sides.

For now and perhaps for longer than some reports are suggesting, Fernandes’ stay at Old Trafford will continue.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Man Utd make TWO big demands of Amorim as sources peel back secret meaning behind Ratcliffe statement

🔴⚫️ Man Utd scout LaLiga striker sensation as Barcelona handed major warning – transfer insider

🔴⚫️ Wild Senne Lammens, Real Madrid claims emerge as Courtois’ private 15-word message to Man Utd star revealed