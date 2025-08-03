Fabrizio Romano has revealed what he knows amid claims Manchester United are ready to bid upwards of €70m to sign Fermin Lopez from Barcelona.

Man Utd’s focus in the transfer market right now is on the striker position. Benjamin Sesko is the priority target and the belief is he favours a switch to Man Utd over Newcastle.

A new goalkeeper could also arrive and Man Utd have already seen a loan approach for Emiliano Martinez rejected by Aston Villa. Senne Lammens (Royal Antwerp) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) are on their radar.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano recently stated United also have eyes on central areas and could sign a new midfielder before window slams shut.

Shortly after, Spanish outlet Sport published a story claiming Man Utd were ready to go big for Fermin Lopez.

The report stated: ‘Manchester United has expressed direct interest in signing Fermin and is willing to submit a financial offer in excess of €70 million.’

Sport added: ‘Manchester United wants to convince Fermin with an astronomical offer, practically doubling his salary, to make the move.

‘They know it will be difficult because no one wants to leave Barca, and the Blaugrana youth player has already said “no” to several Premier League projects, so there’s no guarantee that the sale can go through.

‘Barca would be willing to negotiate this exit, provided the offer is in the region of €70 million.

‘It would be one of the biggest sales in the club’s history, and most importantly, it would solve all the financial issues with the first team in one fell swoop.’

Fabrizio Romano on Fermin Lopez to Man Utd

Transfer guru Romano has now provided some much needed clarity on the situation and it does not make great reading for those wishing to see Lopez at Old Trafford.

“At the moment I’m told that there is nothing concrete into it also because first point: Barcelona don’t want to sell

Fermin Lopez,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel.

“Second point any chance for Fermin Lopez to go this month is only in case the player goes to Barca, goes to the director Deco, goes to the coach Hansi Flick and says ‘I want to go, I want to leave.’

“In that case Barca can say ‘okay let’s find a solution’, but Barcelona want to keep the player. Barcelona trust the player. Barcelona believe that their squad is perfect like this so they don’t want to do any changes.

“And also at the moment I’m not aware of Fermin Lopez telling Barcelona that he wants to go.

“Fermin didn’t do that, he’s fully focused on Barca so important to clarify the situation of Lopez and at the moment also financially I think even if all of this happens the financial package for Lopez has to be a really special package.

“So look at the moment nothing into it and nothing really concrete into the Fermin story.”

Latest Man Utd news – Fernandes, Sesko, Donnarumma, Garnacho, Hojlund

🔴⚫️ Journalist confirms Bruno Fernandes intentions on leaving Man Utd

🔴⚫️ RB Leipzig confirm Man Utd approach for Benjamin Sesko as agent travels for crunch talks

🔴⚫️ Gianluigi Donnarumma stance on Man Utd move revealed after interest formally registered – Sources

🔴⚫️ Garnacho and Hojlund decisions made with three Man Utd transfers now clear