Fabrizio Romano drops emphatic update on four Man Utd transfers, with two on and two off

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has detailed what’s in store regarding four proposed Manchester United transfers in January.

The mid-season window can often provide clubs a chance to change the course of their season. Those scrapping for top honours will hope an extra addition or two can tip them over the edge. Those at the bottom will aim to stave off relegation by way of an impactful signing.

Manchester United currently sit somewhere in the middle and already look to be in a dogfight to simply qualify for next season’s Champions League.

To help arrest their ailing season, reports out of Italy claim Man Utd are in the market for a new central midfielder. Per Corriere dello Sport, an out of favour Tottenham man is in their sights.

The Daily Mail also claimed a more seasoned centre-forward who’ll ease the pressure on Rasmus Hojlund is wanted. Ivan Toney is admired, though should fetch at least £80m for Brentford.

A more cost-effective alternative The Mirror claimed Man Utd were targeting was Brazil international, Gabriel Barbosa.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided a series of emphatic updates on Barbosa’s future, as well as three other heavily rumoured Man Utd transfers.

Gabigol/Antony swap talk laid to rest

Regarding 27-year-old Barbosa – more commonly known as Gabigol – The Mirror rather surprisingly claimed he and Antony could trade places in January.

A loan back to Brazil was reportedly in the works for Antony. The winger’s six-month stay in his homeland would be viewed as something of a sweetener to Flamengo who would sell Gabigol to United for roughly £20m.

But per Romano, talk of Antony and Gabigol trading places is completely wide of the mark.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Understand Antony will not join Flamengo or any Brazilian club despite the recent rumours.

“That possibility is not even being considered. No loan deal, no plans to return to Brazil despite links with swap deal for Gabigol.”

But while those two transfers are most definitely off, two others are very much on.

Two Man Utd exits assured

Romano concluded his tweet by reaffirming Man Utd outcast, Jadon Sancho, is “expected to leave Man Utd in January.”

A loan exit looks the likeliest outcome at this stage, with Juventus and Sancho’s former club Borussia Dortmund both registering interest.

Sancho remains frozen out at Old Trafford amid an ongoing dispute with Ten Hag. Sancho does not train with United’s first team and doesn’t even eat with his teammates in the Carrington canteen.

Elsewhere, when appearing on The United Stand, Romano declared forgotten man Donny van de Beek will also leave the club in January.

“Yes, Donny will leave in January for sure,” stated Romano. “He has to and he wants to because he wants to play.

“It’s a shame because Donny wanted to play for Man Utd, he loved this opportunity, but at the same time, he is never playing.

“He also knows after the injury he needs regular football. he can’t stay on the bench, not even on the bench, for a long time.”

Van de Beek came close to joining Real Sociedad over the summer, though Man Utd priced the Spanish side out of a move. The Dutchman then turned his nose up at the prospect of joining Galatasaray.

But with his fortunes still not improving under Erik ten Hag, Romano concluded Van de Beek now realises he must leave United for the benefit of all involved, not least himself.

