Fabrizio Romano has debunked widely circulated claims around JJ Gabriel when providing an update on the Manchester United wonderkid.

Gabriel hit the headlines earlier this week when he and his camp requested an exit from the Red Devils. The 15-year-old is widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects Man Utd have ever produced, and losing the youngster would be a bitter pill to swallow.

The list of clubs queueing up to sign Gabriel if he does leave Man Utd is a lengthy one, though while there’s intense interest from United’s rivals in England, the likeliest outcome at this stage is Gabriel moves to Spain.

Both of LaLiga’s big two, Barcelona and Real Madrid, have held discussions over Gabriel’s arrival.

There have been claims the player and his representatives recently travelled to Barcelona to hold direct talks with Hansi Flick’s side.

But according to the latest from Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel, the talks that are taking place with Barca involve only Gabriel’s camp, and not the player himself.

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Fabrizio Romano on JJ Gabriel future

“My information is that JJ Gabriel has not held direct talks with Barcelona in person,” declared Romano who went on to add: “The camp of JJ Gabriel are having conversations with clubs.

“I told you in all my videos this week that Real Madrid, Barcelona and more clubs. Spain is more than likely, but there are other clubs in the race.

“This is the situation, it’s not that JJ Gabriel travelled to Barcelona to negotiate directly with Barca, personally with Barca, or to sign with Barca.

“That’s not the case. They are talking, the camp of the player, his family, his representatives, to discuss about the future,

“Conversations, talks, but it’s not the player flying to talk to Barcelona because otherwise it looks like first of all that the player is directly involved, and at the moment, not yet, we’re not at that stage.

“And also, at the moment the player is waiting to understand which club is going to be the best solution for his future.

“I will tell you more on JJ Gabriel in the next days, but we’re not yet at the stage of the player travelling to close the deal, not yet.”

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