Fabrizio Romano drops sale update on big-money Man Utd star who’s barely played

Amid claims Inter Milan are exploring a move for a rarely-seen Manchester United star, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed what he’s hearing.

Man Utd have not been shy in splashing the cash in the post-Ferguson era, though it’s fair to say there have been more misses than hits in the transfer market. Ruben Amorim is paying the price for past failures, with the current boss restricted to just one first-team addition in January (Patrick Dorgu) despite a clear need for wholesale changes.

Mason Mount is a recent example of Man Utd spending heavily for little return. The former two-time Chelsea player of the year cost £55m (rising to £60m through add-ons) when moving to Old Trafford in the summer of 2023.

Yet almost two full seasons later, Mount’s impact – partly through a series of injury absences – has been minimal.

The 26-year-old has made just 33 appearances in a United shirt so far, only 13 of which were starts.

With Man Utd expected to sanction player sales in the summer to help fund Amorim’s rebuild, Mount is a player who has come under the microscope.

Indeed, reports coming out of Italy recently claimed Mount had emerged on the radar of Serie A leaders, Inter Milan.

But when taking to YouTube, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insisted Inter will not be signing Mount for one very clear reason.

“In recent days we had reports about Inter being interested in Mason Mount, “said Romano. “Reports coming from Italy and also from the media in England.

“What I can tell you is Inter are going in a completely different direction. They want to invest in young players and not these sorts of players with important salaries like Mount.

“Inter are not going for players like Mason Mount, not because of his skills, but just because of the strategy of the club.”

With a proposed move to the San Siro out of the equation, Romano went on to shed light on Man Utd’s upcoming plans for the injury-hit attacker.

“Man Utd are obviously waiting for the player [to return from injury] because it’s important to say that Man Utd want to see him back on the pitch and then assess the situation in the summer also together with Mount.

“But at the moment there is nothing concrete in terms of [a sale], in terms of negotiations or talks with any sides.”

Man Utd exodus expected

As mentioned, player sales will be critical in allowing Man Utd to embark on the type of sweeping squad revamp they have in mind.

Accordingly, homegrown pair, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, remain available for sale at the right price. The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books.

United will sell Jadon Sancho to Chelsea for around £25m, while Marcus Rashford can join Aston Villa outright if his option to buy worth £40m is triggered.

Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen – all out of contract in the summer – won’t be offered new deals.

High earners Casemiro and Antony also have the green light to leave.

Antony is doing his chances of securing a summer sale the world of good by impressing during a six-month loan at Real Betis.

Casemiro will be harder to shift after confirming he intends to see out the remainder of his contract when interviewed by the Spanish media. The midfielder’s existing deal expires in the summer of 2026.

Casemiro is United’s highest earner on £350,000-a-week and unfortunately for United, he is unwilling to accept a pay-cut.

