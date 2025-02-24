Fabrizio Romano drops Victor Osimhen to Man Utd update with four aspects of deal clarified

Fabrizio Romano has revealed all on the chances of Manchester United signing Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Ruben Amorim will be given license to reshape the Man Utd squad in his image at season’s end. Among the most pressing positions which require attention is striker, with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund both failing to convince.

Indeed, the pair have scored just five goals between them in the Premier League this season from a combined 46 appearances.

One player known to be in Man Utd’s sights is Osimhen who is currently thriving during a season-long loan with Galatasaray.

Osimhen has bagged 20 goals in 25 matches for the Super Lig leaders thus far, though will return to parent club Napoli when the campaign concludes.

And per Romano in his latest update for GiveMeSport, it’s almost certain Osimhen will be on the move soon after.

Romano provided an extensive update on Man Utd’s chances of signing Osimhen when clarifying four separate aspects of a potential deal.

Firstly, Romano stated Osimhen ‘for sure’ won’t stay at Napoli where his relationship with the club remains broken.

With an exit greenlit and fully expected, attention for a buying club will turn to how much the frontman will cost.

Romano revealed Osimhen’s release clause is currently set at €120m, though if no club activates it by the end of June, it will drop to a figure in the €75m-€80m range.

As such, don’t expect to see Osimhen be on the move in the very early stages of the summer window given clubs can secure a colossal discount if waiting until July.

Man Utd scouting missions debunked / Osimhen salary issue

Romano also went on to claim recent reports of Man Utd closely watching Osimhen up close and personal in Turkey are false.

However, that’s not because Man Utd aren’t interested in landing the player, quite the contrary.

‘Sources close to the story guarantee that all rumours on Man United scouts travelling to follow Osimhen’s progress at Galatasaray are wide of the mark, as they don’t even need to “check” on this kind of player; they like him, but the financial package will make the difference,’ wrote the trusted reporter.

Finally, Romano suggested Osimhen’s high salary – and his refusal to accept a pay-cut – could be an issue.

Osimhen is understood to pocket around €12m net per season in Naples, which equates to around £200,000-a-week after tax.

Romano concluded by stating the reason Osimhen’s proposed move to Chelsea in the 2024 summer window fell through was due to salary demands.

He wrote: ‘Chelsea were keen on Osimhen last summer but never wanted to pay the same salary as Napoli guaranteed to the Nigerian striker, almost €12m net per season considered way out of the new salary structure at the club.’

TEAMtalk understands Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS cohorts are desperate to slash United’s bloated wage-bill, meaning they too might be reluctant to match Osimhen’s demands.

Nonetheless, reports in Italy have claimed Man Utd are ‘ready to pay’ Osimhen’s release clause when it drops to around €75m-€80m from June 1.

