Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are interested in bringing Ederson to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, with the transfer guru having previously explained why the Atalanta midfielder would be a good signing for the Red Devils.

The Italian media has been persistent in its recent reporting on Man Utd’s interest in signing Ederson this summer.

Ederson is out of contract at Atalanta in the summer of 2027 and is unlikely to be at the Italian club next season.

Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the Brazil international midfielder, but the Spanish club do not want to pay the €45million (£39m, $62.6m) that Atalanta want for him.

Man Utd are looking for a replacement for Casemiro, and the club’s co-owners, INEOS, have identified Ederson as the player who can come in for his Brazilian compatriot at Old Trafford.

Transfer guru Romano has now said that Ederson is on Man Utd’s “list” and has revealed that there is another club that are keen on the 26-year-old, adding that he will not sign a new deal.

Romano said about Ederson and Man Utd on his YouTube channel: “And now keep an eye on English clubs.

“Manchester United, he’s in the list, not the only player, probably not the top priority, but one of the options in the list at Manchester United.

“And there is one more English club keen on Ederson.

“So, there could be movements. Atalanta want €45million. One year left on his contract.

“He’s not signing a new deal.

“And so the Ederson situation will be interesting to follow quite soon.”

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Why Ederson would be a good signing for Man Utd

Romano has previously backed Ederson for a move to Man Utd, explaining why the midfielder would be a good signing for the Red Devils,who have secured a place in the Premier League top five this season under interim manager Michael Carrick.

The journalist said on his YouTube channel in April: “And then guys, keep an eye also on another player, and that name is Ederson, the Brazilian midfielder from Atalanta.

“Because what’s happening with Ederson is that Atletico Madrid have an agreement with the player on personal terms already since February, March, but, at the moment, Atletico Madrid are not willing to pay what Atalanta want for Ederson.

“Atalanta start from €45million, maybe could be negotiated around €40m, something around that, but negotiating with Atalanta is never easy for any club.

“And so, now, from what I understand, Premier League clubs are also calling for Ederson.

“So, if Atalanta and Atletico Madrid are not able to close this deal for the Brazilian midfielder, keep an eye on the situation also with Premier League clubs, because, you remember that Man Utd were tracking him already when Ruben Amorim was the coach.

“He has always been appreciated by people at the club.

“Let’s see if Man Utd decide to return on this one, but Ederson could be attractive because he’s out of contract in 2027, could be a very good opportunity.

“He’s not on a crazy salary, so the salary could be a factor financially.

“You can get a very good player on a normal price in terms of the full package – salary, commission and then obviously transfer fee, but Atalanta insist on €45m.

“So, Premier League clubs also calling and attentive to the situation for Ederson after Atletico Madrid have an agreement with the player, but not yet with Atalanta.”

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