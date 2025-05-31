The issue that is holding up Manchester United’s move for Matheus Cunha has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano, and whether the deal is at risk has also been confirmed.

Despite the summer window not opening until June 1, plenty of clubs are already announcing deals they’ll officially register from midnight tonight.

Real Madrid have already announced the double signing of Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, for example. Liverpool announced Jeremie Frimpong as Alexander-Arnold’s replacement on Friday.

As such, Man Utd fans have begun to question why their side hasn’t yet confirmed the arrival of Matheus Cunha.

The Red Devils have struck a full agreement on personal terms with Cunha and agreed to meet the £62.5m release clause in his contract with Wolves.

Taking to YouTube, transfer guru Romano revealed the issue holding up Cunha’s transfer relates to attaining a Visa.

Nevertheless, Romano stressed that step of the process will NOT derail the move and barring the shock of all shocks, Cunha WILL become a Manchester United player in the very near future.

“Matheus Cunha to Man Utd is a here we go,” reaffirmed Romano. “Matheus Cunha to Manchester United is a done deal.

“But many of you keep asking me where is Matheus Cunha? In the sense that there is no medical, no deal signed, no official statement, no formal steps.

“My understanding is it’s just about waiting for the Visa.

“So Cunha is waiting for Visa [to be approved] and meanwhile Man Utd are preparing everything for the medical and contract signing, then for the sure the formal steps will be coordinated with the Brazilian national team staff because then Cunha will join the Brazilian national team with Carlo Ancelotti (on international duty).

“So [Man Utd] are working on the location [for the medical], working on every single step including the Visa, but Matheus Cunha will be a Manchester United player, don’t worry about that.

“Also because Man Utd already started exchanging all the documents with Wolves after they triggered the £62.5m release clause paid by the end of 2027 in instalments.

“So everything is agreed, everything is done, the player will sign a five-year deal with a one-year option. Cunha will go to United.”

Latest Man Utd news – Mbeumo next / Delap failure / Fernandes exit

Elsewhere, Man Utd are stepping up their pursuit of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo after losing out to Chelsea for Liam Delap.

United installed Delap as their No 1 striker target, but the frontman has chosen to sign with the Blues after prioritising a team that offered Champions League football.

United have thus paid the price for losing the Europa League final to Tottenham and according to GiveMeSport, they’ve put their search for a new striker on the backburner for now.

Instead, they’re ramping up plans to sign Mbeumo who if arriving, will play alongside Cunha in the dual No 10 roles behind the No 9.

Landing Mbeumo and securing further signings beyond the 25-year-old will hinge on Man Utd generating significant fees from multiple player sales.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho all have the green light to leave. But by far the biggest fee would come from cashing in on Bruno Fernandes.

Man Utd and Amorim do not want to let their captain go. But with The Times reporting Fernandes will be offered £200m by Al-Hilal over a three-year contract, the Portuguese is now giving ‘serious’ consideration to leaving.

If Fernandes agrees personal terms, Al-Hilal won’t hesitate to table a gigantic £100m bid.

Given Fernandes will turn 31 in September and United desperately require an influx of cash to launch Amorim’s rebuild, it’s not out of the question Fernandes goes.