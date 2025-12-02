Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are giving serious thought to a January move to bring Conor Gallagher back to the Premier League after Atletico Madrid lowered their asking price, while a second source has revealed Ruben Amorim could yet turn to a Serie A-based alternative also available for a discounted fee.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new midfielder and will have money to spend on the right addition in January. Indeed, over the next two to three transfer windows, our sources have revealed that Manchester United are looking to bring in up to three new midfielders to revolutionise Ruben Amorim’s engine room.

And while the likes of Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba of Brighton and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace have all been identified as top targets, United will find it hard persuading any of their Premier League rivals to cash in on those players, with all three rated at upwards of £70m (€80m, $92.5m).

As such, any moves will likely have to wait until the summer window, when clubs are generally more open to sales and negotiations tend to be that bit more fluid.

In the meantime, though, Romano has now revealed that a player United enquired about in the summer – Gallagher – will now be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid, with a move to Old Trafford on the cards if their asking price is met.

“I think there is a chance for Conor Gallagher to leave Atletico Madrid already in the January transfer window or eventually in the summer,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“This will also depend on the formula of the deal. Manchester United were interested in Conor Gallagher as an opportunity in the final days of August but Atletico said no to a loan move and they don’t have that kind of intention.”

“I think if maybe a permanent transfer proposal arrives, that would be different. Maybe something around 30 million euros (£26m), sources say that this could be the way to get Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.”

Sources reveal Man Utd opportunity to sign Ederson instead

While Gallagher has plenty of experience playing in the Premier League and would surely welcome a return to the Premier League to aid his chances of making Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, he is not the only cut-price midfield addition United are understood to be looking into ahead of the January window.

And our reporter, Dean Jones, has revealed club chiefs will have been alerted by claims made in the Italian media that Brazilian midfielder Ederson is now available to leave Atalanta for around half his one-time €70m valuation.

Per Jones, the chance of a possible €35m (£30.8m, $40.7m) transfer is sure to give United officials food for thought as we approach the January window.

“There is an opportunity opening up because Ederson is now half-price compared to when United were interested in signing him a year ago,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

“There has not been any progress on it at this stage, and it is unclear whether Atalanta would sell midway through the season, but this could become interesting.

“United are beginning to accept that many of their targets in the Premier League are difficult or impossible to sign in the January window, so if they are to sign someone, it might have to be that they broaden their horizons.

“Ederson would certainly add a new sense of energy and competition to the squad so I think we will hear very soon whether this is to become a realistic market opportunity.”

