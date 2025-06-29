A Manchester United transfer is not advancing despite contact on the player’s side and between the clubs, with Fabrizio Romano detailing a likely change of plan.

Man Utd entered the summer transfer window hoping to be among the busiest clubs in the Premier League. The Red Devils fully intend to overhaul the options available to Ruben Amorim, though getting deals over the line – both incomings and outgoings – is proving tricky so far.

Matheus Cunha has been banked and a third bid for Bryan Mbeumo is on the way. However, further additions beyond that pair hinge on player exits and that’s where the real issue lays.

United are struggling to offload the plethora of stars they’ve made available for sale. High salaries buying clubs are unwilling to match are at the heart of the matter in many instances.

Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho all have the green light to leave. So too does Rasmus Hojlund who quickly courted strong interest from Inter Milan.

Hojlund’s stock in Italy remains high despite his less-than-stellar two-year stint in England. Hojlund previously earned his move to Man Utd on the back of impressive displays for Atalanta.

Inter long since established contact with both Man Utd and Hojlund’s camp. But per the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, a deal is not progressing.

What’s more, the trusted reporter strongly suggested the move could be aborted after Inter sealed a different deal and took a shine to a rising striker already within their ranks.

“We know there was strong interest from Inter who made contact with the player side and with Man Utd since May,” said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“But Inter are signing [Ange-Yoan] Bonny, a young talented striker from Parma. For Hojlund at the moment they still don’t have any sort of agreement with Manchester United.

“Inter wanted to start with a loan deal with a buy option to become an obligation with quite easy conditions. Man Utd insist permanent transfer or the player is staying.

“So there’s still a gap between the parties. At the moment nothing has been agreed.

“Then Inter’s young striker Francesco Pio Esposito is developing very well. He scored [in a friendly] against River Plate and so maybe Inter are revisiting their ideas for the striker position for next season.”

Romano concluded by declaring Hojlund to Inter is on “standby” and is “not advancing.”

Latest Man Utd news – Third Mbeumo bid coming and more…

