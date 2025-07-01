Manchester United will not sign a heavily-linked forward after the costs involved were deemed too high, though Fabrizio Romano has verified claims United have enquired into a different deal.

Ruben Amorim quickly identified the final third as his side’s greatest area of weakness. A lack of creativity (Bruno Fernandes aside), cutting edge and end product were among the biggest factors that went into Man Utd producing their worst season for half a century.

The club are well aware their attacking ranks require an overhaul and Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are all available for sale. Rasmus Hojlund too can depart if suitable bids are lodged and a replacement striker is signed.

Regarding the new striker, Man Utd have been heavily linked with making a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

The Bundesliga side value their French forward at an eye-watering €100m and hope to capitalise on a potential bidding war between United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

However, transfer guru Romano has now insisted Ekitike to Man Utd is “almost impossible”.

After reaffirming Liverpool are interested in Ekitike, Romano then turned his attention to Man Utd.

“Man Utd are not going to pay €100m for the striker,” declared Romano. “So either Eintracht drop the price or this story for United is almost impossible.

“United are looking at different pricing, also because they are confident of signing Bryan Mbeumo and so they will not invest crazy money on a striker. It has to be a good deal, a good opportunity.”

Ollie Watkins to Man Utd latest / Jhon Duran REJECTED

Speaking of good opportunities, The Athletic revealed on Monday that Man Utd have enquired into the signing of Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal held talks for 29-year-old Watkins in January and valued him at £40million (€47m / $55m). But Villa held out for £60m (€70m / $82m) and The Athletic reported they still want this higher figure before selling.

Providing his insight into the situation, Romano added: “It’s true that Man Utd made an enquiry for Ollie Watkins.

“Man Utd made the call in the last two or three days to understand the situation of Watkins.

“He’s one of the names under consideration at Manchester United, so let’s see if they decide to invest in a younger striker or an experienced option like Watkins.”

He continued: “The interest from Man Utd in Watkins is confirmed. If they decide to advance or not, we will see very soon.”

Interestingly, Romano then revealed Man Utd were offered the chance to sign Watkins’ former teammate at Villa Park, Jhon Duran.

The Colombian has quickly soured on his switch to Saudi Arabia and wants to return to European football.

Romano explained United were offered the opportunity to sign Duran on an “initial” one-year loan that would have seen United cover his salary during the spell.

However, the Red Devils “decided to turn down that possibility to focus on different targets.”

One club who didn’t snub the opportunity is Fenerbahce and in the early hours of Tuesday morning, that deal was given Romano’s signature ‘here we go’ confirmation on X.

Latest Man Utd news – Gyokeres, Garnacho and more…

🔴⚫️ Man Utd learn staggering true cost of blockbuster Viktor Gyokeres deal amid ‘matter of time’ claim

🔴⚫️ Talks ON for Chelsea to sign Alejandro Garnacho as Man Utd ‘discuss’ second star

🔴⚫️ £43m ‘extraordinary’ star urged to join Man Utd ASAP – ‘How can you say no?’