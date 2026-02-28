Fabrizio Romano has revealed Barcelona are on the cusp of signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United

Barcelona are rapidly closing on a full agreement to make Marcus Rashford’s transfer to the Nou Camp from Manchester United a permanent deal, and even with the star’s demands for a more regular role under Hansi Flick will not derail a move, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The 28-year-old has returned to his very best form since putting his Manchester United troubles behind him. Having moved to Barcelona on a season’s loan last summer with an obligation to make the move permanent, Rashford has taken the opportunity with both hands, having played a leading role for the Blaugrana this season.

With Rashford having scored 10 goals and added 13 assists from 34 appearances so far, the attacker is currently operating at a G/A every 86.65 minutes under Flick; outstanding form which ensures his output stands up alongside the very best this season.

As a result, the German coach has made it clear to the Barcelona board that retaining the 68-times capped England star into next season and beyond is an urgent priority this summer, and with the LaLiga leaders now ready to take up their €30m (£26m, $35m) option on his signing.

Now, after providing an update on the transfer’s progress, Romano reports that Barca are now closing on a full agreement with Rashford and with talks now advanced over personal terms on a permanent transfer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Barcelona have been making huge progress in recent weeks to keep Marcus Rashford at the club beyond this season. Rashford is on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd, but there is a buy option clause of €30 million.

“Barcelona are in very advanced talks with Rashford and his camp over personal terms. So over a permanent transfer in the summer. Rashford is happy at Barcelona, and the club want him to stay.

“He can play as a winger, as a striker, can be a reference for the present and the future of the club. Barcelona are working hard and making huge progress in terms of the contract with Marcus Rashford.

“Working on a deal with Man United is going to take some time before we understand the financial solution. Barcelona would like to reduce the 30 million euros request, while United insist on the 30 million euros buy option to be activated for Rashford or nothing.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Rashford keen to play in new position for Barcelona

With Barcelona keen to wrap up his signing, it has been reported that the financially-strapped club are hoping to pay off the fee over a long-term arrangement, as opposed to the current agreement that would require the payment to be settled up front and outright.

However, United would have nothing to gain by backing out of that pre-agreed plan and are ready to make it clear, should Barcelona ask, that there is no room for negotiating over that payment plan.

In the meantime, Marca reports that Rashford has sought talks with Flick over his role within the side, and having made it clear he wants a more prominent role in their attack.

That is a rather ambitious request, given, when all are fit, Barca’s starting front three is a fearsome one – Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal.

However, given it is a squad game these days, Rashford has enjoyed plenty of opportunities to showcase his worth, though eight of his 21 LaLiga appearances have come off the bench, while he has also battled Ferran Torres (17 league starts) for a place in attack over the course of the season.

Even if Lewandowski were to move on this summer, that will likely mean Barcelona moving to sign an alternative, with Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez among those in their sights.

Either way, it seems either Marca – a Madrid-centric paper, it must be noted – are wide of the mark, or Rashford’s alleged demands are likely to fall on deaf ears, and with all the signs now pointing towards a permanent move to Spain being ironed out in what will prove one of this summer’s least surprising transfers.

To help facilitate a move, it’s also reported that Rashford will agree to a significant salary cut on his current £ 300,000-a-week deal he earns at Old Trafford. Multiple reports state an agreement with Barca will see him net a wage nearer the £190,000 a week.

Deflating Elliot Anderson update; Juventus star wants Barcelona move

Elsewhere, United fans will have woken up to a miserable update on their quest to sign Elliot Anderson this summer after our sources made it clear that a move to a fierce Premier League rival was now gathering serious pace and as part of a double deal this summer.

In other news, United’s interim manager, Michael Carrick, let slip in his press conference on Friday that a very important deal is about to be agreed at Old Trafford, tying down a resurgent star to a fresh contract.

Meanwhile, at Barcelona, we have been told that a much-heralded Juventus star has made it clear that he would love to sign for Barcelona this summer and is ready to shun interest from Chelsea and Tottenham to ensure he gets his wish.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.