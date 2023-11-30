Fabrizio Romano incredibly confirms Man Utd interest in Timo Werner and names ‘key’ factor for transfer to go ahead

Manchester United are definitely keeping tabs on the situation of Timo Werner ahead of a potential move, with Fabrizio Romano explaining what needs to happen before the transfer can reach completion.

Werner moved to the Premier League in July 2020 by signing for Chelsea from RB Leipzig. He was expected to bag plenty of goals in England after causing opposition defences all sorts of problems during his time in the Bundesliga.

However, things did not work out that way for the centre-forward. While he managed 23 goals in 89 games for the Blues, as they won trophies such as the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, Werner gained a reputation for missing a host of top chances in a Chelsea shirt.

Chelsea officials eventually became frustrated with his profligacy and decided to sell him back to Leipzig in August last year. However, the West London side had to take a loss when allowing Werner to leave, as they originally paid £45million for him but only got £25m back.

The German will have been hoping to continue where he left off at Leipzig, but he is enduring a tough situation currently. Werner did well to score 16 goals in 40 games last season, though he has fallen down the pecking order this term and is no longer a regular starter.

In a huge shock, Man Utd were linked with a move for the Chelsea flop earlier this week. Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that he is ‘on Man Utd’s list’ and that the Red Devils have made an ‘enquiry’ to discover the potential conditions for a deal.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Sancho, Van de Beek a step nearer Man Utd exit as Euro giants line up tasty double deal

And Man Utd’s surprise interest in the 27-year-old has now been confirmed by trusted source Romano. In an interview with CaughtOffside, the journalist has stated that the move will largely depend on who comes in as Man Utd’s new sporting director.

“The situation is less clear with Timo Werner, despite my understanding being that United have asked to be kept informed on his situation as it’s possible he could leave RB Leipzig this January after becoming unhappy at the club,” Romano said.

New Man Utd director ‘key’ to potential Werner signing

“There’s still nothing advanced at this stage, and again the new director at Old Trafford will be key to seeing how this deal progresses, or if they pursue it at all.”

Man Utd, who will soon rely on partial owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to head up their football operations, have been linked with Michael Edwards and Paul Mitchell as they search for a replacement for transfer chief John Murtough.

Man Utd capturing Werner would likely anger fans and pundits associated with the club, given how he struggled at Stamford Bridge.

Following Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in April 2022, former Man Utd captain Roy Keane said: “He does miss far too many chances. Simple chances. To be up there with the really best strikers in the world, he is obviously not at that level. But he does miss so many chances.”

And when learning about Man Utd setting their sights on Werner, ex-Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson said: “I would be surprised.

“It really didn’t go well for him at Chelsea. It wasn’t the fact that he was unlucky, or there was a player taking his position that was on fire; he had all the opportunity to go on and be whatever he could be, and it didn’t happen in the Premier League.

“So I would be very surprised if Manchester United went for him, and if they did go for him, I would be very surprised if they saw a different Timo Werner.”

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has been warned he could be axed by Man Utd due to one player being a complete ‘liability’.