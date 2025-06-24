Manchester United have lodged a new and improved bid for Bryan Mbeumo that guarantees Brentford a greater up-front fee, and Fabrizio Romano has delivered a positive update for the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim quickly determined the final third is where Man Utd must dramatically improve their options in the transfer market. Matheus Cunha was quickly banked to the tune of £62.5m and will line up in one of the two No 10 roles behind the striker in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Man Utd hope to partner Cunha in those dual 10 roles with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and previously lodged a bid worth £55m (£45m plus £10m in add-ons).

That came after Mbeumo had signalled his intention to sign with United despite interest from Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham – all of whom can offer Champions League football.

However, the threat of a Spurs hijack became very real once former Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, was installed as Ange Postecoglou’s replacement.

A north London hijack has NOT advanced since then and Man Utd have now thundered back in with a new and improved bid for Mbeumo.

The elevated offer was actually launched over the weekend, though only hit the headlines in the media on Monday night.

The second bid is worth in excess of £60m and thus stands a much higher chance of being accepted. Brentford are using the £62.5m figure United paid to sign Cunha as a measuring stick.

According to The Telegraph, a much heftier chunk of United’s new £60m-plus bid would be comprised of a guaranteed and up-front payment. That will obviously be tempting for the Bees.

And taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also reassured Man Utd fans that Mbeumo is choosing to sign for Man Utd and no other clubs, such as Tottenham.

“Manchester United have submitted new proposal for Bryan Mbeumo who remains priority target,” wrote Romano.

“The proposal was sent over the weekend and it’s in excess of £60m, discussions continue with Brentford.

“Mbeumo keeps giving priority to Man United.”

Mbeumo, 25, scored a career-high 20 Premier League goals last season. Only Mohamed Salah (29), Erling Haaland (23) and Alexander Isak (22) notched more.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti recently revealed Man Utd were willing to go as high as £63m for the left-footed forward.

Personal terms between Man Utd and Mbeumo have been verbally agreed.

