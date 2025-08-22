Fabrizio Romano is insistent Manchester United WILL move for a player whose arrival would almost certainly shatter transfer records at Old Trafford, though there is a catch.

Ruben Amorim demanded a revamp in his attacking ranks and through the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, Man Utd have answered his call.

Exits for the likes of Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea) and Rasmus Hojlund (Napoli) are bubbling away, while Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Jadon Sancho all have the green light to leave.

However, Man Utd are not finished from an arrivals perspective just yet. If the Red Devils get their way, a new goalkeeper and central midfielder will arrive to take the major first-team signings count to five.

Regarding the midfielder hunt, Man Utd intended to throw everything they could at Brighton for Carlos Baleba.

An official approach was put into the Seagulls after initial talks with Baleba and his camp were met with positive feedback.

However, Brighton made it crystal clear Baleba will not be on the move this summer. The midfielder is valued in excess of £100m by Brighton and the club believe they can get the same £115m figure they received for Moises Caicedo if Baleba continues to develop at such a rapid rate for one more season.

Accordingly, Baleba will not be joining Man Utd this summer but according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal is 2026 is very much on.

“I can guarantee that nothing has changed with Brighton,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel. “Brighton maintain a very high wall around Baleba, they want to keep the player for this summer.

“But I keep insisting that Manchester United for 2026 – so not this transfer window but for the future – will maintain the name of Carlos Baleba very high on their shortlist.

“Amorim is in love, the management is in love, the recruitment team is in love. They believe Baleba is the perfect player.

“When you have that kind of strong feeling, a very good connection with the player and very good connection with his agents because when Man Utd held talks with his agents in recent weeks it was very positive over contract, personal terms, intention to join even without European football

“So I don’t think it’s over for the future between Man Utd and Baleba. They will really try again for the player in the future. He remains one of the big names on the shortlist for the long-term because really Man Utd are in love with this player.

“So I think there will be a lot of movement for Baleba in 2026.”

The types of sums required to sign Baleba in 2026 will obliterate Man Utd’s transfer record. The club’s current most expensive signing remains the £89.3m paid when signing Paul Pogba almost a decade ago in 2016.

The total cost of signing Romelu Lukaku (£90m) one year later was ever so slightly higher, though only if all the add-ons in his deal were paid.

Baleba in 2026… but what about now?

A recent report from The Independent stated Man Utd’s long-term goal is to partner Baleba with Adam Wharton.

That tallies with what sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher. It’s our understanding that Wharton is now Man Utd’s ‘dream’ signing in central midfield over the remaining days of the window.

However, a deal will not be easy to make, primarily because Crystal Palace are on the cusp of losing several other high profile players.

Eberechi Eze is primed to join Arsenal and Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Marc Guehi. Club-to-club discussions over the transfer fee and deal structure are ongoing and per Romano, the deal is ON.

As such, Palace will be reluctant in the extreme to lose Wharton in the same window. Nevertheless, what is clear from Man Utd’s pursuit of Baleba is the club are prepared to pay huge sums for the right player.

Transfer reporter, Dean Jones, told TEAMtalk earlier in August that Man Utd are prepared to spend heavily on a new central midfielder in the latter part of August, even if it means sales are required either in January or the start of next June to avoid a PSR breach.

