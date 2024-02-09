Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd ‘advancing’ in talks to reward vital midfielder with new contract

Manchester United are making progress as they look to tie rising star Kobbie Mainoo down to a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mainoo is a product of the Man Utd academy who made his first-team debut in the 3-0 League Cup victory over Charlton Athletic in January. The 18-year-old was gradually integrated into the senior squad by Erik ten Hag last season, but it is this campaign where he has really started to flourish.

Mainoo has forced himself into the Man Utd starting lineup and has featured in all of the club’s last seven Premier League matches.

The teenager’s best moment in a Man Utd shirt so far came in the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 1. Wolves had stunned Man Utd with an injury-time strike from Pedro Neto to bring the game back level at 3-3.

However, Mainoo then showed off fantastic skill and composure by breezing past three Wolves players before slotting into the bottom corner, handing Man Utd a memorable last-gasp victory at Molineux.

With Sofyan Amrabat struggling since his arrival at Old Trafford and Casemiro entering the final few years of his career, Mainoo has sensed his opportunity and is now becoming an integral player for Ten Hag.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd delight as Euro giants rule themselves out of race for ‘top’ star Ratcliffe loves; Man City pursuit also over

On Monday, it emerged that Man Utd are planning to offer the starlet a bumper new contract to ward off interest in him from rival Premier League clubs and top teams in La Liga.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano has now provided his information on the player’s future. He states that Man Utd ‘have already prepared’ their new contract offer for Mainoo and his camp.

Man Utd getting closer to finalising new contract

This week, the two parties have held discussions about the fresh terms and are ‘advancing’ towards an agreement.

The Red Devils will offer Mainoo a significant pay rise to reward him for his great performances and to ensure he remains a ‘crucial’ part of the team for years to come.

Mainoo’s current deal is worth £10,000 a week and runs until June 2027. The new deal will likely last until summer 2028 and could rise to £50k per week, which is what fellow starlet Alejandro Garnacho earns.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe has big transfer plans for Man Utd this summer, he knows that keeping young players such as Mainoo and Garnacho will be vital if the side is to get back to challenging for major trophies in the long run.

READ MORE: Former Man Utd CEO completely denies incredible Mourinho target was not signed ‘for commercial reasons’