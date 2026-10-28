Romano reveals Man Utd internal ranking on Conte, Howe, Nagelsmann with Carrick sack inevitable

Manchester United have a first, second and third choice between Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann when the time inevitably comes to replace Michael Carrick, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite holding high-level talks around his potential dismissal, Man Utd ultimately chose to retain the under-fire Carrick for one more match at least.

Carrick will thus be in the dugout for the clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Further difficult fixtures against Roma and then Aston Villa are on the horizon before the next international break.

The Athletic hinted at two reasons why United chose to stick rather than twist. They stated INEOS would ideally like to break the cycle of hiring and firing, and also claimed there’s financial considerations too, with the cost of removing one set of staff and hiring a new set not one the club are all that keen to absorb.

Taking to YouTube on Tuesday evening, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, gave his assessment of Carrick’s situation.

Romano claimed United’s hierarchy are attempting to put responsibility for the poor performances and results on the players, not the manager.

However, he did go on to stress results are ultimately what will determine Carrick’s fate. Given the manner in which United have performed of late and the strength of their upcoming opponents, it’s difficult to envisage Carrick staying on for the long haul.

Furthermore, Romano shed light on how United view the three primary contenders for the role if Carrick is sacked – Conte, Howe and Nagelsmann.

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Howe, Nagelsmann, Conte, in that order – Fabrizio Romano

He explained: “They (Man Utd) also because it’s the reality, they also had some conversations with agents, camps, representatives of other managers, because Manchester United had some conversation and that’s absolutely normal.

“I’m not accusing Man United of anything wrong. It’s normal when things are not going well you start preparing for a potential change. So Man United had conversations with agents of managers.

“I told you that the three names we should take in consideration as free managers are in this order – Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte.

“Three managers very different one from the other and also in terms of approach.

“United are yet to say ‘okay, let’s go for this coach.’ So the moment is still open but these are three names and obviously to talk with representatives, intermediaries or anyone close to these coaches is absolutely something normal in this situation in this position for Manchester United.

‘Then obviously there could be other managers who can be very attractive but very difficult to get.’

Romano went on to name Unai Emery as one of the “other managers” Man Utd admire, though the reporter strongly suggested it’ll prove too difficult and costly to get the Spaniard out of Aston Villa.

Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler has also been linked with the potential vacancy, but he’s already decided to reject the call if it comes.

Accordingly, it’s Howe who is Man Utd’s top choice to take the reins if Carrick is fired, with Nagelsmann the main back-up and Conte plan C.

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