Fabrizio Romano tips Man Utd for January spending spree – ‘Let’s see how many’

Manchester United will ‘attack’ the January transfer window and make multiple new signings on two conditions, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd overhauled their attacking ranks in 2025, bringing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko on board.

In the summer just gone, the midfield was revamped, with Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos all signed.

Next up in 2027 is the defence, and according to transfer guru Romano, the changes might not wait until the summer.

Reporting on his YouTube channel, Romano shed light on Man Utd’s plans to “attack” the winter window if the right players are available, and if the club’s poor perform persists.

The trusted reporter also hinted at one specific position Man Utd would look to address in January when namechecking Newcastle’s Lewis Hall – a left-back – in his update.

Man Utd could go big in January window – Fabrizio Romano

Romano stated: “Many of you already asking me with Man United going this bad in the Premier League, is there a chance Man United attack the market in the January window?

“My answer is yes in the sense that if this will remain a situation in terms of results and if the right players appear available on the market.

“Manchester United had some money already in August to do more apart from the three midfielders they signed to do something more.

“The left back for example, not crazy money but still money to do something.

“Man United feeling was that the right profiles, the right players were not available on the market with few days, few weeks left to the end of the summer transfer window and this is why they decided not to proceed.

“Some of the players they wanted were not available. Giving you an example, Lewis Hall, the player they wanted from Newcastle was not available and then he signed a new deal.

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“So Man United believe if the right opportunities are still there in terms of players and if the form will remain poor, Man Utd will still be keen on signing players.

“Let’s see how many. This is too early to say, but United would study opportunities on the market in the January window.

“So keep an eye on that one because this obviously depends on these two factors (poor results, availability of right players).”

Aside from a left-back, TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are also keen on signing an experienced new striker to provide more adequate competition to the often-injured Sesko.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta is a player of particular interest, though any such arrival would only occur if Joshua Zirkzee is moved on.