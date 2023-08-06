Man Utd transfers: Fabrizio Romano reveals flop facing ‘make or break’ week with one club ‘insisting’ on move

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is facing a huge seven to 10 days as he looks to force his way out of Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd spent £35million when signing Van De Beek from Ajax in September 2020. According to BBC Sport, the deal had the potential to rise to £40m depending on add-ons.

There was excitement around Man Utd when the Netherlands midfielder joined as he had registered 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 games the season before. And the year before that, Van De Beek was integral to Ajax reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

But Van De Beek has sadly never been able to make his mark on the Man Utd team. Plenty of his appearances have come off the bench, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen being preferred in Manchester.

Van De Beek, 26, will have been hoping to turn his fortunes around last season following the arrival of his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Man Utd. But injuries and fierce competition for places limited him to just 10 outings all season.

Van De Beek has fallen further down the pecking order following the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea. And the 19-cap international is now desperate to start afresh at a new side.

On August 1, transfer expert Romano revealed how Real Sociedad are hoping to capitalise on the situation by taking Van De Beek to Spain. They have made ‘formal contact’ to try and engineer a deal with Man Utd.

In an interview with CaughtOffside, Romano has provided an update on the situation. He has explained how Van De Beek is heading into a ‘make or break’ seven to 10 days, as Sociedad ‘insist’ on adding him to their squad, but only through one type of deal.

Fabrizio Romano discusses one Man Utd player’s future

“For the upcoming week, a player I’d recommend keeping an eye on is Man Utd’s Donny van de Beek,” Romano said. “Real Sociedad are insisting on bringing the midfielder to San Sebastian as part of a loan deal with an option-to-buy clause; there is no agreement yet with Man United but negotiations are ongoing.

“Donny wants to try a new experience because he needs to play regularly with the 2024 Euros happening next summer. I think the Real Sociedad deal will be ‘make or break’ over the next seven to 10 days.”

Sociedad could be the perfect destination for Van De Beek to get his career back up and running. They are one of the top teams in Spain, though there will not be as much pressure on him to succeed as there has been at Man Utd.

Joining La Real would also allow Van De Beek to play in next season’s Champions League, as the Spanish outfit qualified for the competition by finishing fourth in La Liga last term.

As Romano mentions, playing regularly and starting to impress again will be integral if Van De Beek is to represent his nation at the next Euros. He has not made a Netherlands squad since June 2021.

