After three significant transfer failures, Manchester United have now fixed their gaze on two specific midfielders, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Midfield was always going to be a hotbed of action at Old Trafford this summer, though after Ederson was quickly banked, United’s business has ground to a halt.

Man Utd baulked at the £116m it would have cost to sign Elliot Anderson. Reluctance to pay £85m without the aid of add-ons saw Mateus Fernandes slip away, as has Sandro Tonali, who at £100m, was deemed too expensive by INEOS.

As such, it’s on to back-up plans for the Red Devils, with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Alex Scott, Aurelien Tchouameni, Tyler Adams and Felix Nmecha recently named by the Daily Mail as their six-man shortlist of targets.

And according to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the two standout candidates on that list – at least in Man Utd’s mind – are Scott of Bournemouth and Real Madrid’s Tchouameni.

While neither deal will be easy to make for varying reasons, Romano stressed they are the two players Man Utd have set their sights on next.

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Man Utd going for Aurelien Tchouameni and Alex Scott

He explained on his YouTube channel: “I always wanted to mention what’s going to happen next now at Manchester United because in 24 hours, we saw Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – three players who were of interest to Manchester United, but then the race was already left – going elsewhere.

“So, what happens with Man Utd? Now, you ask me, who can be the ideal target for United?

“The two names that Man Utd internally consider as fantastic options are Aurelien Tchouameni, but I told you the problem is the salary, and at the moment no green light from Real Madrid, and also Alex Scott is also highly rated by Arsenal and by Manchester United.

“Alex Scott has many clubs around him this summer, but Bournemouth insist they want to keep the player, and they want to offer him a new contract.

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“Let’s see if Bournemouth will be able to keep him, because one thing is to say that, one thing is in the next two months resist in case they receive big proposals.

“But Alex Scott is one of the players considered internally by Arsenal and by Man Utd. Both clubs like him.

“At the moment, from Bournemouth, it’s no – he is not leaving.

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“But, in case they open doors to an exit for big money, we have to follow these two clubs keen eventually on Alex Scott.”

Arsenal have already seen an approach for Scott emphatically rejected by Bournemouth. The Cherries value Scott around the £80m mark, though don’t want to sell anyway, and instead hope to tie the player down to a new and improved deal that contains a release clause.