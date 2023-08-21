Man Utd: Fabrizio Romano names imminent big-name keeper signing as Dean Henderson nears shock London move

Manchester United are looking into a move for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos as a likely replacement for Dean Henderson following news that the unwanted Red Devils keeper is now in talks over a surprise move.

Erik ten Hag still has holes to fill in his squad this summer despite spending around £172m on Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund. Indeed, their first two games of the season – which have yielded one win and one defeat – have illustrated just what a soft touch they are in central midfield.

However, with the club having already spent up their summer budget, any new signings must now come on a ‘one in, one out’ policy. To that end, Ten Hag is actively looking to shift a number of unwanted players, with Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Henderson all up for grabs.

Efforts to offload Maguire appear to have stalled after a move to West Ham broke down over personal terms. However, good news might be just around the corner as far as Henderson is concerned.

The goalkeeper does not figure in Ten Hag’s plans having spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest. They had been expected to seal a permanent move for the 26-year-old, only to move instead for Matt Turner from Arsenal.

And while it is not impossible that Forest could look to sign him still, it has now emerged that talks over a move to Crystal Palace have taken place.

The Eagles are in the market for a new keeper to replace Vicente Guaita, who is ready to leave Selhurst Park. And while they are also looking at Alex McCarthy of Southampton and Leicester’s Daniel Iversen, it is Henderson who looks most likely.

Man Utd ready to sign Vlachodimus as Henderson successor

The one-time capped England star is now expected to leave United before the window closes. And a move to Crystal Palace will see him compete with another former United man, Sam Johnstone, for the Eagles No 1 shirt.

For Ten Hag, however, he will need another keeper to compete with summer signing Onana. As a result, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Red Devils are pushing to sign top-class Benfica stopper Vlachodimos to compete with the Cameroonian.

In a tweet, he reports that Vlachodimos is the Red Devils’ top target to replace Henderson this summer.

The Greece stopper has been with Benfica since 2018 and has clocked up 224 appearances during his four seasons at the club. Rated as one of the best in the Portuguese game, he is widely expected to leave the Estadio da Luz this summer.

Dominant in the box from crosses and corners, Vlachodimos is also an excellent shot-stopper and good with the ball at his feet, proving himself perfect for Ten Hag’s system.

His deal is not due to expire until summer 2027, so any capture of the 29-year-old would not come cheap. Furthermore, we reported back in October how Ten Hag was considering Vlachdimos as a new No 1.

United want two big-name goalkeeper options

As a result, it remains to be seen whether he would be up for the challenge of competing with Onana for the No 1 shirt.

However, it’s claimed Ten Hag wants to bring in a second top-class stopper to keep Onana on top of his game. The system has recently been implemented by Arsenal, who have signed David Raya to compete with Aaron Ramsdale this season.

As it stands, former Inter Milan keeper Onana is very much unchallenged for United’s gloves. However, the arrival of Vlachodimos from Benfica would certainly make for an interesting battle.

Vlachodimos started his career in Germany with Stuttgart and has been capped 33 times for Greece. He also has 32 appearances under his belt in the Champions League, so comes with a raft of experience.

