Fabrizio Romano names player Man Utd will transfer out in the summer – ‘there will be movements’

A player Manchester United signed not all that long ago looks certain to be moved on at season’s end, with Fabrizio Romano also detailing where he’s expected to end up.

Man Utd’s hit-rate in the transfer market in recent times can only be described as patchy at best. The likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund proved to be expensive flops, though the most recent crop of additions – Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha in particular – have impressed.

It is the arrivals of players like Mbeumo and Cunha that have shoved 2024 signing, Joshua Zirkzee, down the pecking order.

The Dutch frontman has barely got a kick all season, racking up just 529 minutes of action across all competitions.

Zirkzee was heavily linked with a January exit, with Roma and Juventus both lurking with intent.

Ultimately, Man Utd opted to keep Zirkzee around, though his short-lived spell at Old Trafford is on course to end in the summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who provided a telling update on Zirkzee when reporting on his YouTube channel.

After stressing a return to Serie A – he previously starred for Bologna – is the likeliest outcome and touting Juventus as a potential landing spot, Romano stated: “I think for Joshua Zirkzee there will be movements in the summer with several clubs showing interest in the player who is being super professional.

“He’s showing his commitment to Man Utd until the very end of the season, even if he’s not playing much.

“Then, at the end of the season it will probably be time to try play more, find more game time.”

Our insider, Dean Jones, was recently informed United will explore the market for a more experienced striker if/when Zirkzee departs.

The idea there would be to take the pressure off Benjamin Sesko who at 22 years of age, has the weight of the world on his shoulders being Man Utd’s primary striker.

While there’s been no fresh updates on the Aston Villa man of late, Ollie Watkins is an example of the type of player Man Utd have looked at before to fill the experienced striker void.

