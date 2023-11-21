Fabrizio Romano names top two Man Utd targets to fill problem position with Sociedad swoop ruled out

Manchester United are currently exploring other options ahead of reported interest in Robin Le Normand, with Fabrizio Romano naming the two top defensive targets Erik ten Hag has his heart set at Old Trafford.

The 2023/24 season has proved a real wake-up call for Manchester United, with the club having already lost nine of their opening 18 games. That 50 per cent loss ratio is clearly not good enough for the Red Devils and has seen Ten Hag come in for unwanted pressure over his job.

Having won the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League last season, United already find themselves with a tough task of arresting their slide and improving on what has been the club’s worst start to a campaign since 1962/63.

As a result of their damaging run of form, United face a huge battle to retain their place in the Champions League, not just this season, but into next year too.

Furthermore, that woeful run of form has also seen speculation rising that Ten Hag could be facing the sack if their sorry run continues.

To that end, our exclusive, which revealed a number of senior players at Man Utd were starting to question his methods, will not have helped the Dutchman’s cause.

However, Ten Hag is fighting on at United and has the backing of those in power.

And he will work to find fixes for a number of issues all over the pitch, with a lack of goals in attack and a leaky rearguard undermining their efforts to improve.

With regards a new centre-half, United will likely soon be in the market to sign one with Raphael Varane deciding he wants out.

Romano confirms Man Utd targets; rules out Le Normand move

To that end, we have revealed that Ten Hag is casting his eye towards Nice with Jean-Clair Todibo one of his top targets.

The Red Devils boss is also looking at Sporting star Goncalo Inacio, while Antonio Silva of Benfica is another option.

It’s also been reported that Ten Hag’s scouts have been checking on the progress of Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand.

However, transfer expert Romano, speaking on Caught Offside’s Daily Briefing, claims the Spain international is not a player they are looking at just now but has confirmed links to both Todibo and Inacio.

“Robin Le Normand: despite some reports, I’m not aware of any new centre-back targets for Manchester United other than the names I’ve already mentioned, like Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inacio,” Romano stated.

“Also now new people will join the Man Utd board and they will decide on targets with the manager Erik ten Hag, so we will see many links, but there’s nothing concrete so far for Le Normand and United.”

Of the two, Todibo certainly looks the most obtainable target. The defender, rated in the €40m bracket by Nice, was the subject of an approach from United over the summer.

At the time, Ten Hag decided not to pursue that interest with the France defender himself also making clear his wish to stay.

However, with Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe buying a 25% stake in the Red Devils, it is claimed the British billionaire is ready to secure the signature of the 23-year-old, who has been capped twice for France.

