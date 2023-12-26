Fabrizio Romano predicts frustrated Man Utd star’s exit date after separate source names club he’d change plans for

Raphael Varane is frustrated with his unsustainable situation at Manchester United, according to reports in France, but Fabrizio Romano has quietened rumours of a return to Real Madrid in January.

Varane’s start against Liverpool on December 17 was his first in the Premier League for Man Utd since the end of September. It seems that Erik ten Hag does not view him as a long-term starting defender anymore.

Therefore, there has been some speculation about when Varane’s spell with Man Utd will end.

According to a recent report by L’Equipe, it would be ‘impossible’ for Varane to remain in a backup role beyond the current season.

While he is not yet entertaining the idea of changing clubs midway through the season, he would consider a return to Real Madrid, where he previously spent a decade.

Injury issues could send Real Madrid into the market for a new defender in January, which has led to rumours about Varane.

Via his YouTube channel, though, Romano has denied there has been any contact between the relevant parties yet.

The reporter is confident, though, that Real Madrid are discussing their defensive options for the transfer window.

IN DEPTH – Todibo, Neves, Openda and every player linked with Man Utd ahead of the January transfer window

Romano explained: “Real Madrid are discussing internally, as I told you, about the possibility to bring in a new centre-back at some point.

“We heard some days ago that Real Madrid will not sign any players at centre-back. I’m told this is not true. Real Madrid are still discussing, still considering options.

“Carlo Ancelotti and people in the board are involved in the decision to sign a new centre-back after the injury of David Alaba, we know about Militao and many other problems in that position.

“What Real Madrid are doing is to explore the market. At the moment, from what I heard, Raphael Varane is not in contact with Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid have not approached Manchester United at this stage. Then let’s see what Real Madrid will decide to do, but at the moment for Varane there are still no concrete contacts.”

Varane expected to stay until summer

As for when the Frenchman could leave Man Utd, Romano has predicted a summer farewell, which would be one year before his contract is due to expire.

Romano added: “There is still a chance for Raphael Varane to stay at Manchester United until the end of the season and then leave the club in the summer.

“The situation is open. It depends on the proposals. But at the moment, Real Madrid are still speaking internally on who is the player they want to sign.

“For Varane, the situation remains open and not advanced.”

Since joining Man Utd in 2021, Varane has made 77 appearances for the club. He previously played 360 times for Real Madrid in a trophy-laden spell.

Whether the Spanish giants would still need him by the summer, when he will have turned 31 and their injury situation may have eased, remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Major Man Utd defensive deal close as Fabrizio Romano reveals Ten Hag talks are underway over another