Manchester United are growing increasingly optimistic a deal for Matheus Cunha can soon be announced with the player’s father dropping a significant hint – and now Fabrizio Romano has rated the prospects of the Red Devils also adding Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo being signed to play alongside the Brazilian.

Despite being on the cusp of reaching the Europa League final, Manchester United‘s form in the Premier League this season has not been good enough and portrays a side well behind the English game’s elite clubs. As a result, Ruben Amorim faces a huge summer rebuild to try and sign a squad of players capable of bringing his 3-4-2-1 formation to life and helping elevate the club back among the major forces of English football.

One obvious area of weakness is in attack, with United’s tally of 42 goals in their 35 matches played in the Premier League some 39 short of the division’s top scorers, Liverpool.

But with Amorim in a rush to fix those issues – the club are working hard behind the scenes to wrap up a deal for Cunha and also hope to sign a new No.9 this summer – reports in the Daily Telegraph on Sunday revealed that United are exploring a possible move for the £60m-rated Brentford forward Mbeumo, who has contributed 18 goals and seven assists from 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

However, as per Romano, United are not currently planning a move to sign Mbeumo, though as the transfer guru hints, there remains the strong possibility that the £60m-rated Cameroon international will leave Brentford this summer after what was labelled an ‘open race’.

Playing down talk of a United approach, Romano told Givemesport: “As far as I know, the main target remains Cunha. For Mbeumo, there will be many clubs involved, so it’s an open race.”

Man Utd transfer news: Cunha optimism as father drops hint

Mbeumo has posted career-best figures under Thomas Frank this season, truly stepping up, alongside Yoane Wissa, in the absence of Ivan Toney, who joined Al-Ahli last summer.

But with Mbeumo’s deal at the Gtech Stadium runs to summer 2026 – and while the Bees do have the option to extend that by a year – his electric form this season means hefty offers for his services are likely to arrive.

Newcastle are also understood to be among his suitors, while Liverpool are also looking at the 22-times capped star as a possible long-term successor to Mo Salah.

However, with Romano ruling out a move to Old Trafford as a possibility, United will instead put their energies into wrapping up the signing of Cunha as quickly as possible.

To that end, United have a strong optimism that a deal is close to getting over the finishing line, with the player giving the move his green light and with the Brazilian set to sign a bumper contract at Old Trafford.

Now the player’s father has also dropped a strong hint that a move is edging closer after liking a comment on the social media platform Instagram from a supporter which read ‘Welcome to United’ after Cunha snr had posted a pic of the player relaxing alongside Joao Gomes, Andre and Pedro Lima.

