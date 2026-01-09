Fabrizio Romano responds to claims Man Utd are hiring Enzo Maresca RIGHT NOW

Claims coming from Enzo Maresca’s native Italy about the manager taking the Manchester United job RIGHT NOW have prompted Fabrizio Romano to thunder in with an update of his own.

Man Utd axed Ruben Amorim at the beginning of the week, with Darren Fletcher assuming interim control. Most outlets and sources have insisted United’s plan is to appoint a caretaker manager who’ll succeed Fletcher after Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Brighton.

The caretaker boss will then see out the season, at which point Man Utd after a comprehensive search will hire their next permanent manager.

However, recent claims coming out of Italy have suggested Man Utd could cut to the chase and appoint recently-departed Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, as their permanent manager right now.

Doing so would alleviate the need for a caretaker manager, and Maresca is widely known to be on Man Utd’s early managerial shortlist too.

Furthermore, he boasts Premier League experience, which is a trait United’s hierarchy are placing great emphasis on when choosing their next man.

But according to transfer guru Romano, Man Utd do NOT plan to jump the gun and hire Maresca in the coming days, and the suggestions coming out of Italy are wide of the mark.

Explaining what’s really going on, Romano stated on his YouTube channel: “Despite all the questions I’m getting on Enzo Maresca and Man Utd – he’s been linked in Italy with the potential role at Man Utd [right now] – at the moment, what I’m told is Manchester City are interested in Maresca for the future.

“As I always told you, it’s not something imminent or guaranteed, it’s something for the future if Maresca is available when Pep Guardiola decides to leave. But Pep has not decided anything at this stage.

“So Man City have an interest, and from Man Utd, the message is a different kind of coach for the summer, not a coach for now.

“So this is why the links from Italy with Maresca taking the Man Utd job immediately are something that I’m told is not concrete at all at this stage.

“Man Utd will take their time to start the process and try understand who is the best manager possible for next season.”

What next for Man Utd?

As mentioned, United intend to appoint a caretaker manager who’ll succeed Fletcher after the Brighton clash on Sunday.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed the battle has boiled down to two candidates – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick.

As it stands, Solskjaer is the overwhelming favourite to get the nod, and despite claims to the contrary, Carrick will not be considered as Solskjaer’s assistant if the Norwegian is chosen.

Instead, it’s a case of one or the other and not both for Man Utd.

Looking longer term, we’ve been told to keep a particularly close eye on two names – Oliver Glasner and Roberto De Zerbi – both of whom would be more than willing to take the job if offered.

