Ruben Amorim has demanded Manchester United sign a new left-back in 2025 with Fabrizio Romano revealing the signing is seen as a priority and with INEOS’s dream target and two picks from the Portuguese coming to light.

The 39-year-old took charge of his first game on Sunday and any doubts over the size of the task facing him will have smacked him firmly in the chops as Manchester United were forced to cling on somewhat to a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Ipswich. While they scored early on through Marcus Rashford, an equaliser from Omari Hutchison saw the hosts draw level and the Red Devils were indebted to goalkeeper Andre Onana for helping to preserve a point.

Operating in a new 3-4-3 formation that brought Amorim so much success at Sporting CP, the Red Devils were forced to call on Diogo Dalot to fill in at left wing-back in the continued fitness issues for both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Now Romano has confirmed that signing a new left-sided full-back has become priority No.1 at Old Trafford.

“Man Utd want to go for a proper left-back,” Romano told his YouTube channel. “Ruben Amorim is very happy with Diogo Dalot as a player, professional, can play several positions, top leader, big professional. So very happy with Diogo Dalot.

“But, they need a player who can cover that position on a regular basis. Obviously Dalot can play on the right. That’s his position actually, he is only helping on the left.

“And so, a new player in that position, a left-back remains a top priority. From what I’m hearing, even after the Ipswich game the message from Ruben Amorim to Manchester United management is that we need a player in that position in 2025.

“It could be in January, could be in the summer. It is based on opportunities, based on price, based on several factors. But, Manchester United want to go for a player in that position.”

BILD journalist Christian Falk recently confirmed INEOS’s ‘dream’ target is Alphonso Davies and Romano continued: “I have already mentioned Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth but there are also other candidates. From what I’m hearing, we know Manchester United are closely monitoring what happens between Real Madrid and Alphonso Davies.”

Four-man Man Utd shopping list at left-back

Davies looks increasingly likely to leave Bayern Munich as a free agent in 2025 and sources have informed us that an advisory on the Canada’s future – and his likely departure from the Allianz Arena – could come in the weeks before Christmas.

That will mean the 24-year-old will be eligible to negotiate pre-contract terms with overseas suitors from January 1.

And while Real Madrid’s long-standing interest in signing the player is well documented, sources have told us that United’s interest in the 56-times capped star is genuine and a sizeable offer has been put towards his entourage as they look to beat the Spanish giants to his signature.

We have also reportedly heavily on their interest in Bournemouth star Kerkez, though competition for his signature remains strong from rivals Liverpool, who are very much firm admirers of the Hungary international.

In addition, United continue to be linked with a move for Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri, with the Algeria international enjoying a fine season at Molineux and having reportedly been placed ‘high on the wish list’ at Old Trafford.

The final name being discussed at Old Trafford is Benfica’s Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, who of course departed the northwest in a permanent deal over the summer, moving on for a very modest €5m.

Quickly impressing in the Primeira Liga, United chiefs at the time wisely negotiated a buy-back clause in the Spaniard’s transfer, with the fee to bring him back set at €20m. Contrary to other reports, however, sources have confirmed the clause can only be triggered in the summer window.

As a result, Carreras is also a strong option being discussed by United to come in as a new left-back in 2025.

Luke Shaw and his dwindling career numbers at Man Utd

With Shaw yet to appear for United this season, it is little wonder they are plotting a move for a more reliable option.

Here, Nathan Egerton has taken a look at the United No.3’s stop-start career at Old Trafford down the years.

2014/15: Shaw joined United from Southampton but endured a difficult debut season and was publicly criticised by then manager Louis van Gaal for lacking fitness.

Appearances: 20

Games missed through injury: 15

2015/16: The left-back initially impressed but a double leg fracture in a Champions League game against PSV in September 2015 brought his season to a premature end.

Appearances: 8

Games missed through injury: 51

2016/17: After a 12-month absence, Shaw returned to action but struggled under Jose Mourinho and was repeatedly singled out for criticism.

Appearances: 19

Games missed through injury: 17

2017/18: His relationship with Mourinho continued to sour and was criticised for failing to follow his tactical instructions after an FA Cup game against Brighton.

Appearances: 19

Games missed through injury: 15

2018/19: The England international turned his form around under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was voted United Players’ Player of the Year and the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

Appearances: 40

Games missed through injury: 4

2019/20: Shaw missed the start of the 2019/20 season with a hamstring injury but impressed at both left-back and centre-back in the second half of the campaign.

Appearances: 33

Games missed through injury: 25

2020/21: He won the United Players’ Player of the Year award for a second time and was also named in the PFA Team of the Year after a brilliant season.

Appearances: 47

Games missed through injury: 5

2021/22: After scoring for England in the Euro 2020 final, Shaw failed to maintain that form in the 2021/22 season as United accumulated their worst ever points total in the Premier League.

Appearances: 27

Games missed through injury: 16

2022/23: The left-back rediscovered his best form under Erik ten Hag and was rewarded with a new four-year contract in April 2023.

Appearances: 47

Games missed through injury: 3

2023/24: Shaw endured another injury-plagued season and missed the 2024 FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Appearances: 15

Games missed through injury: 37

2024/25: The 29-year-old came off the bench in Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge to make his first appearance for United since February.

Appearances: 1

Games missed through injury: 17