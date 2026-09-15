Romano reveals chances of JJ Gabriel U-turn at Man Utd as Real Madrid, Barcelona target teenager

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about Manchester United’s chances of urging talented youngster JJ Gabriel to change his mind about walking away from Old Trafford, as top clubs start queueing for his signature.

The 15-year-old has been earmarked as a real talent for the future with the Red Devils, only for it to emerge on Tuesday that Gabriel has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave, partly because he has interest from elite clubs across Europe.

While our sources can reveal that Chelsea are the clear frontrunners to sign the teenager, Man Utd remain keen on trying to keep the attacker.

To that end, reputed transfer insider Romano has rated the chances of the Old Trafford outfit convincing Gabriel to change his mind on leaving.

“JJ Gabriel and his camp has informed officially Manchester United already three days ago that he wants to leave the club,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“JJ Gabriel is asking for contract termination. There is now a dispute between Manchester United and JJ Gabriel on the terms of this potential exit. Manchester United still trying to keep the player at the club.

“At the moment looks difficult for Man United, less than 50% that they can change the situation and keep the player, but the club message today is ‘we will try, we are still talking, we are still trying to sort the situation.'”

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Romano, meanwhile, has also shed light on the interest that is mounting in Gabriel, with his future a “very open situation”.

“JJ Gabriel is considering different opportunities,” Romano continued.

“One year ago Manchester City were pushing to sign JJ Gabriel and then the player decided to stay at Manchester United.

“Manchester United are ready to try again until the very end or they will lose the player.

“JJ Gabriel is no longer training with Manchester United. In the last two, three days he didn’t train. The situation is getting very tense, very complicated.

“The best clubs in the world all of them want JJ Gabriel. I’m not sure the player is 100% eventually going to another English club. There are many rumours about Chelsea.

“Real Madrid is a club we have to take in consideration. Barcelona is a club we have to take in consideration. Paris and Bayern made some calls.

“I would keep close eye to Spain. It’s a very open situation.”

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