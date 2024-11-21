Fabrizio Romano reveals important Amorim signing at Man Utd is ‘already planned’

A key addition to Amorim's squad is "already planned" for 2025

Manchester United have ‘already planned’ an important addition to their ranks in 2025, with Fabrizio Romano revealing when it will come and in which position.

Erik ten Hag’s monstrous £600m-plus spend on transfers over the last five windows has left Man Utd counting the cost of failure. According to a recent report from The Telegraph, new boss Amorim will be working within a restricted transfer budget for the foreseeable future.

However, that won’t stop the club’s decision-makers including sporting director Dan Ashworth from attempting to sign players suited to Amorim.

The Portuguese is expected to stick with the 3-4-3 formation that brought so much success at Sporting CP. That formation features wing-backs and according to Fabrizio Romano, a new left-footer will be signed in 2025.

Taking to X, Romano stated it’s “already planned” that Man Utd will sign a new left-back – presumably to play at wing-back – in 2025. Romano also stressed the likeliest outcome is that new face for the left side arrives in the summer and not in January.

“Man Utd want to sign new left back for Amorim’s system in 2025, it’s already planned,” declared Romano.

“The club is already assessing options with more than three candidates in [the] list. It only remains to be seen whether it’s going to happen in January or summer window (most likely).”

READ MORE: Ruben Amorim in-tray: Seven key issues for new Man Utd head coach to address

Three targets already known

Regarding which left-backs/left wing-backs Man Utd are chasing, three targets are already well known.

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich is one, with numerous sources including Romano, Sky Germany and BILD all confirming The Red Devils’ interest.

Davies, 24, will see his Bayern deal expire at season’s end. As such, he’s free to forge a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1.

Man Utd, Real Madrid and Bayern are all desperate to strike a deal with Davies. According to the latest from BILD chief Christian Falk, Man Utd are prepared to put more money on the table than both Real and Bayern.

Spanish outlet AS previously stated Davies is seeking a signing-on bonus of £10m, plus a weekly wage of £240,000 in order to move to Old Trafford.

More recently, Fussball News declared Amorim has installed Davies as his ‘dream’ and No 1 target in the position.

If Davies ultimately eludes Man Utd, an option much closer to home in the form of Milos Kerkez is in play.

Liverpool have sought permission from The Cherries to speak to Kerkez, though Man Utd have followed suit by making an ‘enquiry’ into the Hungarian’s signing.

The third left-sided defender Man Utd are known to be taking a look at is Alvaro Carreras. Man Utd sold the Spaniard to Benfica for a package worth £7.5m (add-ons included) last summer following a successful loan spell.

United inserted a buy-back clause into the agreement, understood to be worth £16m. TEAMtalk was able to confirm on November 7 that Carreras is on United’s watch-list.

Latest Man Utd news – Carragher, Pogba, Shaw, Rashford

In other news, Jamie Carragher has highlighted the current options at wing-back as the biggest issue facing Amorim right now.

“I don’t think this squad is suited to three at the back, Gary,” Carragher told Overlap US co-host Gary Neville. “You’re saying they’re suited to it because they’ve got a lot of centre-backs but who are the wing-backs?”

Elsewhere, Paul Pogba’s attempts to offer himself to Atletico Madrid have been brutally shut down by Diego Simeone.

Finally, GiveMeSport claimed Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are ‘fighting for their futures’ more than any other United players under Amorim.

Explaining why, the report stated Amorim won’t ‘indulge’ big names who don’t perform. Shaw and Rashford are both among Man Utd’s top 10 earners.