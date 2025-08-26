A fresh report claims Kobbie Mainoo is now actively seeking to leave Manchester United, while Fabrizio Romano has detailed how close an exit is amid rampant speculation over a move within the Premier League.

The future of Mainoo has become a hot topic over the past 36 hours, with talkSPORT leading the way when revealing the 20-year-old ‘would consider leaving Manchester United in the final week of the transfer window if the club receive a suitable offer.’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein subsequently confirmed Mainoo is ‘open to leaving’ Man Utd, while the latest from the Guardian has taken it a step further.

Indeed, their report declared Mainoo ‘wants to leave Manchester United after being sidelined by Amorim.’

Mainoo has been an unused substitute in each of Man Utd’s Premier League matches so far this season. When speaking about Mainoo’s lack of minutes after the 1-1 draw with Fulham, Amorim stated Mainoo is in direct competition with Bruno Fernandes.

Given Fernandes is arguably United’s best player and the club captain, Mainoo clearly faces an uphill struggle to simply get on the pitch. Barring injury, Fernandes generally plays the full 90 minutes.

There’s been no shortage of clubs mentioned alongside making a late move for Mainoo. Chelsea and Tottenham are the highest profile of the bunch, while TEAMtalk has been informed Fulham are weighing up a loan approach.

An almost unthinkable switch to Man Utd’s bitter rivals, Leeds United, has also been touted in the media.

But according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel, not a single club are currently in negotiations for the midfielder despite the fervent speculation.

Kobbie Mainoo transfer truths and Man Utd stance revealed

“Obviously Kobbie Mainoo is not happy to stay on the bench,” began Romano. “He played zero minutes and then after the game you see Ruben Amorim saying he has to compete with Bruno Fernandes who is a really important player in the squad and almost a guaranteed starter.

“So obviously for Mainoo what happened over the weekend was not good news.

“But I can guarantee that at the moment on this Tuesday there are no negotiations, no bids and no active talks for Kobbie Mainoo to leave Manchester United.

“Obviously the player can be disappointed, what happened over the weekend was leaving him thinking something like ‘why all this?’

“So for Mainoo it’s not an easy situation to handle, young player who wants to play, but at the same time, still no advanced negotiations with any club.”

Romano concluded by touching on Man Utd’s stance on offloading the marginalised midfielder.

“At the moment, no panic, because Man Utd still hope to control the situation, to speak to Mainoo and explain the situation around him.

“Let’s wait for the next steps but the situation is still quite calm around Kobbie Mainoo.”

Mainoo’s current contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2027, while the club hold an option to cover the 2027/28 campaign.

As such, Man Utd are under no pressure to make a hasty decision on their academy graduate in the final week of the window.

Latest Man Utd news – Hojlund / Antony/ Onana

🔴⚫️ Rasmus Hojlund exit ‘almost agreed’ as Fabrizio Romano confirms conditions that’ll turn loan permanent

🔴⚫️ Man Utd star Antony ‘pushing hard’ to seal exit as offer submitted amid crunch talks – sources

🔴⚫️ Man Utd make brutal Andre Onana decision as exciting new signing thunders closer – sources