Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United’s “absolutely clear” stance on selling Manuel Ugarte as part of four summer exits.

The Red Devils are going to be busy in this summer’s transfer window, with a substantial squad overhaul expected ahead of their Champions League return.

Michael Carrick, who was recently confirmed as their new permanent manager, has done a superb job with this group of players, but they will be tested more next season as they juggle several competitions.

Therefore, Man Utd need to strengthen in various departments, and this is particularly the case in midfield as they prepare to replace Casemiro.

The latest information is that the Premier League giants are in ‘advanced’ talks over their first midfielder signing this summer, but they could make as many as three additions in this department ahead of this season.

This is partly because Ugarte could also leave Man Utd this summer, with a recent report claiming they could accept a half-price sale to get rid of him.

Now, Romano insists Man Utd are “absolutely clear” that he will be gone this summer, with Casemiro and two more players also set to leave permanently.

“Important days are coming because Man Utd also continue working on exits,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Rasmus Højlund has gone to Napoli on a permanent deal, bringing in an extra €44 million for Man Utd. They also need to clarify the situation of Marcus Rashford.”

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Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd are “absolutely clear” on Manuel Ugarte

He continued: “What I can add is that for Manuel Ugarte, Man Utd have been very clear with the player’s camp. They want Ugarte to leave. I already told you in March and April that Ugarte could leave Man Utd this summer.

“What I can tell you now is that the club have made their position absolutely clear. They want to create space in midfield in order to bring in extra players. It could be two signings, it could be three.

“At the moment, the Ugarte situation is completely clear. Man Utd want to find a solution. Italian clubs and Turkish clubs have shown interest for some time. Even last summer, clubs from Italy and Turkey were interested in Manuel Ugarte.

“Man Utd hope opportunities will emerge because they want to refresh the midfield, with both Ugarte and Casemiro potentially leaving. They want the possibility to add at least two midfielders, and maybe three if the right opportunities arrive. That is the plan for Man Utd.”

In another update by Romano, it was revealed that the Red Devils risk missing out on another leading midfield target due to one main stumbling block.

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