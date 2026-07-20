Fabrizio Romano has provided a telling update on Manchester United and their plans for the left wing position, with both Crysencio Summerville and Iliman Ndiaye mentioned.

The primary goal of INEOS in this summer’s transfer window was a complete overhaul in central midfield. Three signings are wanted, with one more still to arrive after Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

A new back-up goalkeeper was also a priority, with that position filled by Karl Darlow. Elsewhere, Man Utd sought to explore the market on the left wing.

Much would depend on finding a buyer for Marcus Rashford. After Barcelona ignored their €30m option to buy, United must now play the waiting game and the expectation is the England international will take part in pre-season with the Red Devils despite the uncertainty engulfing his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Man Utd will only sign a new wide man if Rashford goes. However, it’s also true to say they won’t let Rashford go without at the very least putting the pieces in place to sign a worthy replacement.

As such, interest has been registered in West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville, and per Fabrizio Romano, Iliman Ndiaye at Everton too.

However, Serie A side Roma are moving heaven and earth to sign Summerville having just made a third bid in quick succession. The latest offer is worth €47m plus add-ons.

That has prompted transfer guru Romano to provide an update on both Summerville and Ndiaye, and on Man Utd’s true intentions.

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Fabrizio Romano update on Man Utd left wing plans

“Crysencio Summerville, at this moment, completely cold,” stated Romano when referring to Man Utd. “Roma are in negotiations to sign him and already three bids submitted to Aston Villa.

“So Roma are going all in and Man Utd are cold. Why? Because for Man Utd while they have Marcus Rashford at the club they keep maintaining the current structure up front.

“If Rashford leaves, then I’ll keep you posted and in that case, there’s open doors at Man Utd to [sign] one more winger.

“But at the same time, Man Utd are not completely closing doors to Rashford staying at the club.

“He’ll start the pre-season at Man Utd and he’s really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Michael Carrick, and vice versa.”

With that update in mind, it perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear Romano stating United aren’t likely to move for Everton’s Ndiaye either, unless Rashford were to leave, of course.

He continued: “Another player appreciated by Man Utd is Iliman Ndiaye at Everton.

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“But Man Utd are not proceeding or progressing because of the Rashford situation.

“For Ndiaye, many clubs have been calling. Man Utd, clubs from abroad, a few weeks ago Aston Villa had some conversations.

“But for Ndiaye it’s important to say he’ll be really expensive, he’s a really important player, for Everton he’s a crucial, crucial player.”

In other words, Man Utd won’t sign a high profile new winger unless Rashford goes. If Rashford does eventually take flight, Summerville will probably already be in Rome and Everton won’t sell Ndiaye without putting up an almighty fight.

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