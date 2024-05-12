Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd loanee WILL return to Old Trafford after club snubs exiled star

Fabrizio Romano has dropped a big update on the future of Man Utd man Donny van de Beek

Manchester United plan to axe several players this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to take the club back to the top of the Premier League table.

The funds generated from player sales will be used on signing new additions – with Ratcliffe keen to acquire some of the hottest prospects in world football.

Donny van de Beek is one player Man Utd will look to sell in the summer after he has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

There was plenty of excitement when the Dutch midfielder joined from Ajax in 2020, but he has made just 62 (mostly substitute) appearances for the Red Devils since then.

Erik ten Hag sent Van de Beek out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt at the start of this season, where he has once again struggled.

The 27-year-old has once again struggled with injuries, featuring only eight times for the German side.

Man Utd had hoped that Frankfurt would be convinced into signing Van de Beek permanently but reports suggest they are not planning to do so.

Man Utd scramble to find new buyers for forgotten man

Frankfurt have an option to buy Van de Beek in their loan agreement with Man Utd, but respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that they have zero intention of signing him permanently.

“Donny van de Beek’s agent has confirmed that Eintracht Frankfurt will NOT trigger the buy option for €13m (approx. £11.2m), Romano wrote on X.

“Donny will return to Man Utd but is expected to leave again in the summer as reported.”

Work is already underway at Old Trafford to find a different buyer for Van de Beek but doing so will not be an easy task.

The Dutchman earns an eye-watering £120,000 per week with Man Utd and it seems very unlikely that any other club would be willing to match that.

He is under contract until 2025 and may well opt to see out his deal with the Red Devils if no-one else matches his salary demands.

As mentioned, several Man Utd players are on the chopping block this summer.

The futures of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof are all in doubt, which is why Ratcliffe is prioritising signing a new centre-back.

Anthony Martial will depart Man Utd as a free agent, while the club want to sell Casemiro, who is also on huge wages of £350,000 per week.

Sofyan Amrabat will return to Fiorentina once his loan at Old Trafford ends, while Christian Eriksen, Antony and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also be sold.

