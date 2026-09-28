Romano reveals what Man Utd players think of Carrick after sack decision reached

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest he’s hearing about Michael Carrick, his employment status at Manchester United, and how the players really feel about the under-pressure manager.

Man Utd have endured a torrid start to the new campaign, winning just one of five matches in the Premier League and being bounced out of the League Cup after surrendering a two-goal lead at home to Brighton.

The Red Devils have failed to keep a clean sheet against English opposition thus far, and have come in for stinging criticism regarding their inability to play with any intensity or make life difficult for opposing attackers.

It’s a situation that already has Carrick under the microscope, though according to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd and INEOS aren’t panicking just yet.

Taking to YouTube he explained: “The last five games have not been at Manchester United level in terms of results, so the expectation was completely different apart from the Champions League debut against Sabah, but in that case, obviously, the level is completely different.

“In all the other games, Man Utd were not showing what we were used to seeing in the second half of the season last year under Michael Carrick.

“Many of you keep asking me what’s the situation with Carrick, is Carrick in danger, what’s going on with Carrick?

“And on the other side, many of you asking me if there is a chance of Man Utd already contacting or approaching some managers.

“My answer is clear, guys. As of today, Manchester United have not made any movement to contact other coaches.

“Manchester United are not in direct conversation or in direct conversation with coaches or with representatives, so at the moment, it’s completely quiet, and it will stay quiet for the next weeks and they hope months.

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“Then obviously, we are, as I always say, in the results business, in the results industry. And so, results are always needed, but Man Utd maintain their confidence in Michael Carrick as a club.

“Obviously, they cannot be happy, everyone, people at the club, Carrick himself, everyone with the recent results.

“But Man Utd believe that with some time, [Carlos] Baleba is arriving, the midfield was completely rebuilt over the summer.

“So, when you add three new players in a key position like the midfield, you need some time to create that chemistry.

“And so, Manchester United are working on that, so they maintain their confidence on Carrick. That’s Manchester United position on Carrick. Then obviously, again, results are needed to make sure this is going to work long-term.”

Man Utd players fully behind Michael Carrick – Fabrizio Romano

Romano concluded his update by revealing how Carrick has the full support of the United players, which differs to previous situations when the unpopular figures of Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim were at the club, for example.

The reporter added: “But, at the moment, Man Utd maintain their confidence also because, and I think this is an important point, at the club, they believe that also the players are with the coach.

“At the club, they believe that compared to other situations Man Utd had in the recent past where some players were not so happy with the coach, in this case, they believe the large majority of the players are absolutely backing and supporting the ideas of Michael Carrick.”