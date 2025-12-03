Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd situation with JJ Gabriel worse than first thought

The future of JJ Gabriel at Manchester United is in the balance, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the situation is worse than initially feared for the Red Devils.

Gabriel, 15, is widely regarded as one of the premier talents in his age group in world football, never mind just England. Despite being just 15, the frontman has scored 10 goals in 10 matches for Man Utd at Under-18s level this term. He bagged a hattrick last time out as United’s Under-18s demolished Liverpool’s Under-18s 7-0.

One year ago, United were able to resist growing interest in Gabriel, with director of football, Jason Wilcox, largely to thank.

But according to the latest from The Sun, Barcelona are making a ‘serious’ effort to snatch Gabriel.

The report prompted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, to weigh in on the situation. And while Romano insisted United are doing all they can to secure Gabriel’s long-term future, he stressed that Barcelona are just one of many high-powered clubs circling over Man Utd’s hottest prospect.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Today the rumour coming from England is about Barcelona. Guys, what I can tell you is it’s not Barcelona or another [club]… it’s several top clubs around Europe following JJ Gabriel and really interested in Gabriel, they love the player.

“Last summer, Jason Wilcox at Man Utd was able to change the story and despite interest from several clubs, keeping Gabriel at Man Utd, making him trust the project.

“I can tell you it’s not just about Barcelona. There was a big English club interested in Gabriel last summer. Wilcox, working hard on this, was able to convince Gabriel to stay and trust the project.

“So I can guarantee Man Utd are doing their best to keep Gabriel at the club, to make him trust the project long term, and to include him as part of the first team in the future.

“He already started training some times with the first team, but this kid is seen as something really special. So it’s not just about Barcelona, several clubs interested in this boy.

“Barcelona at the moment are not in a more advanced position than any other club, so it’s the very early stage of interest, because Man Utd are fighting [to retain the player].”

The Sun’s update claimed United have ‘confidence’ they’ll convince Gabriel to remain in situ.

But with so many powerful clubs hovering, United cannot take anything for granted at a time when youth academy raids are becoming increasingly common among top clubs.

