Manchester United are in no immediate hurry to hand Amad Diallo a new contract at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano, despite the player’s current arrangement expiring in June 2025 and with the winger’s feelings on staying also coming to light.

The Ivory Coast winger moved to Old Trafford in a hefty £33.5m (€40m, $44.5m) package that eventually went through in January 2021, having earned rave reviews while making his name in the Italian game with Atalanta. Signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Amad went on to make eight appearances for Manchester United over the remainder of that campaign.

However, it was not until a season’s loan with Sunderland that the player illustrated his vast potential, finishing a brilliant season on Wearside with 14 goals and four assists from 42 appearances as the Black Cats made the play-offs.

Fast forward to the present day and United fans are now starting to see glimpses of that form for themselves, with Amad having thrust himself into Erik ten Hag’s first-team plans this season.

And with one goal and one assist to his name from four Premier League outings this season, the Manchester Evening News revealed earlier this week that United are now ready to offer the star a new and improved contract and with his current arrangement due to expire in June 2025.

Transfer journalist Romano, though, insists United are in no immediate hurry to try and tie the player down and insist they remain totally relaxed over the situation.

“Manchester United fans have also been asking me about an important contract situation involving young winger Amad Diallo.” Romano began on Caught Offside. “For now, my information is always the same as I mentioned in June – a new deal will be discussed at the right moment.

“There is no pressure. There is a great feeling between United and Amad. At United they love him, while Amad is also very happy with his game time now.”

What has Amad said about staying at Man Utd?

Having been involved in six games already this season, the 22-year-old is clearly very much valued by Ten Hag, who has used the winger ahead of his own big-money signing Antony so far.

As a result, sources revealed to TEAMtalk recently that the player is extremely happy at Old Trafford and is more than open to talks over a renewal.

Indeed, the player spoke to the media while on their summer tour of the United States and appeared very much open to talks on a new deal.

“Yeah, why not? I’m very happy here. I think everyone is happy with me because I smile at everyone and I have good energy. Why not stay here all my life?”

Speaking of his aims for the current season, Amad added: “I am so motivated to start the season, I’m so excited, I believe in the manager. Last season, I know didn’t play a lot but this season is going to be a good season for everyone and I’m so motivated to start the season.”

The winger also revealed he had spoken with Ten Hag regarding his game-time ahead of the current campaign.

“Yeah, we had a positive conversation,” he continued. “He said good things.

“The manager speaks with everyone, he is a good guy. He gives me a lot of confidence, in the end I was happy because I play a little bit (more).”

Eriksen time is over as Man Utd look into signing Croatian ‘jewel’

Meanwhile, a report on Thursday has claimed there can be no doubt that Christian Eriksen will soon consider his time at Old Trafford over, as the clock ticks down on his deal at Old Trafford.

The Danish star was a free transfer signing from Brentford in summer 2022 and was a regular in the side in Ten Hag’s debut campaign with United.

However, he gradually fell out of favour last season and has been used sparingly so far this.

With United in no hurry to extend that deal that is currently due to expire next summer, and with the player too accepting his time is likely to be up, Eriksen has at least made a big pledge to the Red Devils while he still remains on the payroll.

One player slotted to replace him is Croatian star Martin Baturina, whom already has five assists from eight appearances this season for Dinamo Zagreb and with Sky Deutschland journalist Patrick Berger reporting United have surged past Real Madrid in the race for his signature.

The Amad metric that measures better than Palmer, Alexander-Arnold

Amad has become a regular in Ten Hag’s side in 2024/25, making four starts and two substitute appearances in all competitions.

He has already registered one goal and one assist in the Premier League, matching his league tally from the entire 2023/24 season.

The 22-year-old is currently averaging a direct goal contribution every 131 minutes in the Premier League in 2024/25.

He is also creating 3.4 chances per 90 minutes in the Premier League, which is more than the likes of Cole Palmer (3.1), Trent Alexander-Arnold (3.1) and Bukayo Saka (2.6).

Filtering out any players that have played fewer than 90 minutes this season, the United winger is currently joint-fourth in the Premier League in 2024/25 for chances created per 90 minutes.

He was particularly impressive in United’s 3-0 win over Southampton, where he became the youngest United player to create six chances in a Premier League game since Anthony Martial in February 2016.

The Ivory Coast international is also averaging 0.7 successful dribbles per 90 minutes and leads the way at United in 2024/25 for touches in the opposition box (23), passes into the penalty area (10) and possession won in the final third (4).