Fabrizio Romano reveals massive Man Utd flop is in ‘advanced talks’ over Euro move as first of five big exits takes shape

Unwanted Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is closing on a move to Eintracht Frankfurt after trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed the Dutchman was inching towards the Bundesliga ahead of rival interest from a high-flying LaLiga outfit.

The 26-year-old former Ajax man has endured a torrid spell at Old Trafford after arriving in an initial £35m deal, which ultimately hit £40m. Brought in by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the man to ultimately replace Paul Pogba, Van de Beek has just simply never got going at Manchester United.

He has been restricted to just 62 appearances in all competitions since that move back in October 2020, with just two of those coming this season – both of which were off the bench.

Even the presence of his former Ajax mentor, Erik ten Hag, has failed to spark a renaissance for the midfielder, who United have been actively looking to get rid of since the summer.

Indeed, he came close to a move to Real Sociedad during the summer only for talks to break down at the last moment. And while both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce were linked with moves, neither followed up on their initial interest in.

With United making it clear that Van de Beek is free to leave, the player’s agent has now been working overtime to try and secure the player his much-needed move away.

Earlier this week it was revealed that the man branded ‘one of the worst signings in the club’s history’ has held initial talks over a proposed move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Now Romano has provided an update on that potential move and revealed more details over the finer details of the prospective switch.

Van de Beek chooses Frankfurt over Spanish pacesetters

And he claims the move is gathering rapid pace with talks now advancing between the two clubs over the switch.

Romano reveals the move will be an initial loan, presumably until the end of the season, though it is not known at this stage of there will be any option to make the move permanent.

But with Van de Beek’s deal at United currently due to expire in summer 2025, United will be keen to offload him and ensure any temporary move does include an obligation to make permanent.

To that end, United are reportedly seeking a fee of around just €10m to €12m (£8.6m to £10.3m) for the player, who has been made plainly clear has no future at Old Trafford.

Interestingly, Romano also reveals that Van de Beek is favouring a move to Frankfurt – who are seventh in the Bundesliga and can offer UEFA Conference League football – ahead of rival interest from LaLiga pacesetters Girona.

Van de Beek the first of five major exits at Man Utd

With Van de Beek seemingly close to departing, Ten Hag has seemingly got his wish over the first of five players he reportedly wants gone.

And following him out the exit door will be a total of £269m worth of signings, who have all failed to deliver for the Red Devils.

Per a report earlier this week, Ten Hag is also willing to listen to offers for Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho, with the trio all linked with high-profile moves in recent weeks.

Sancho has been ostracised by United in recent months after a major falling out with Ten Hag and is likely to depart in January.

And while United could well end up keeping both Varane and Casemiro, they are willing to let them leave if tempting offers come their way and in a bid to get them off the wage bill.

With Anthony Martial also nearing the end of the line, United could save themselves the best part of £1.5m per week in saved wages alone by offloading the quintet.

But for now, it will be Van de Beek whom is first out the door with that move to Germany now seemingly progressing quickly.

