Persistent links between Manchester United and an exceedingly high profile striker can be dismissed once and for all, with Fabrizio Romano detailing where the frontman is moving instead and why United chose not to advance.

It’s no secret Man Utd are on the hunt for a potent new striker this summer. In an ideal world Ruben Amorim will line up with an entirely new-look frontline next season, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo scheming in behind a lone striker.

United did explore a move for Viktor Gyokeres who was open to reuniting with Amorim at Old Trafford. However, Gyokeres is now giving total priority to Arsenal who have agreed personal terms with the player. The Gunners are in the process of finalising a transfer fee and deal structure with Sporting CP.

Another ultra-high profile striker United are never far away from being linked with is Victor Osimhen. And via his €75m release clause, he’s available for a relatively modest price for a proven player of his calibre.

Yet Osimhen’s long-term future looks set to lay with the club where he won a league title last season – Galatasaray.

After a dazzling loan spell, Osimhen has now agreed personal terms with the Super Lig champions. Galatasaray have put two bids into Napoli so far and a third is on the horizon.

Taking to YouTube to detail the situation and also shed light on why Man Utd didn’t swoop, Romano explained: “I always told you that in the summer transfer window that for Man Utd the deal was not advancing for one reason.

“Victor Osimhen never wanted to reduce his salary request despite what Manchester United and more English clubs wanted to do. For Osimhen that was never the case.

“Also Osimhen has always been very happy at Galatasaray. Galatasaray now have an agreement on the contract with Osimhen until 2028 with an option for 2029.

“Galatasaray are negotiating with Napoli. €50m plus €5m rejected. €60m rejected. Napoli want €75m, the release clause, saying that Al Hilal are prepared to pay for the player.

“But the player has an agreement with Galatasaray, at the moment not with Al Hilal. This is why Napoli are insisting on a higher fee but Galatasaray are seen as the favourites to sign Osimhen with conversations ongoing.”

Man Utd offered Vardy, Wilson and Calvert-Lewin

The Athletic brought news on Tuesday of Man Utd being offered three strikers who are available via free agency.

Jamie Vardy, Callum Wilson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been offered to the Red Devils.

However, United will not pursue any of that trio until later in the window, if at all.

The club have other targets in mind, with the report naming Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) and Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Of that threesome, a move for Kean is the most time-sensitive given his release clause expires just one week from now…

