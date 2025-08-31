Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim could be closing in on a new keeper

Manchester United have reportedly made a last-ditch approach to sign a top goalkeeper before the summer window shuts on Monday, amid concerns that the proposed move for Senne Lammens could fall through.

United keepers Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir continue to be under massive scrutiny after a poor start to the new campaign for both. leading to plenty of speculation that United will deliver a new No.1 for Ruben Amorim.

Indeed, in order to address a critical issue within Amorim’s first-team squad, Man Utd transfer chiefs have been working on a late move for a new stopper.

Talks remain ongoing for highly-rated Royal Antwerp star Lammens, but there is growing concern within Old Trafford that the deal could collapse at the final stage.

To that end, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that United have made a new approach to Aston Villa for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez ahead of the window shutting on Monday.

Romano reports that a fresh approach was made both to Aston Villa and to the player’s camp, ensuring that United are ready to act quickly if the Lammens pursuit falls through.

The Argentine World Cup winner has been one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers since joining Villa, earning praise for his commanding presence and leadership.

His performances during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup win elevated him to global recognition, while his consistency at Villa Park has cemented his reputation as one of the league’s top keepers.

However, Villa are reluctant sellers, with Martinez remaining a key player for Unai Emery going forward and a late strike from United would leave them little time to find a top replacement.

With the window closing in under 48 hours, Romano’s update is certainly an eye-opener as United push to bring in a new No.1.

