A major reason Manchester United were able to convince Chido Obi-Martin to ditch Arsenal for Old Trafford has been revealed and it may ring alarm bells for Marcus Rashford.

Man Utd have succeeded in convincing the 16-year-old striker sensation to leave north London for Manchester. The Arsenal academy star recently confirmed he’ll leave the Gunners’ system and transfer interest from clubs in England and Germany was widespread.

However, despite Arsenal tabling a competitive contract offer and German sides putting more money on the table than Man Utd, Obi-Martin has elected to sign with the Red Devils.

Trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gave his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation to the coup which is widely regarded as a gigantic one for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co.

Taking to X, Romano explained the influence of Ruud van Nistelrooy played a part in luring Obi-Martin to Old Trafford. The legendary striker serves on Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff and was “crucial” in turning the youngster’s head.

However, when speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed a second and more pivotal reason that helped Man Utd seal the deal.

Obi-Martin could play for Man Utd THIS SEASON

Man Utd are understood to have presented a clear pathway into the first eleven for the starlet and the chance to be fast-tracked into first-team football appealed more to the player than any financial incentives.

Furthermore, Romano revealed Man Utd will actually install the teen as their third-choice striker moving forwards.

He will now be the one called upon to play up top – and not Marcus Rashford – if Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are unavailable for whatever reason.

As such, it should not come as a surprise to see Obi-Martin make an appearance or two in the 2024/25 season despite his tender age.

Given the presence of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal, the promise of a rapid route into the first-team was seemingly not something Arsenal would commit to for Obi-Martin.

“The talent is a really special one,” began Romano when speaking on United’s imminent coup. “(Obi-Martin) did incredible things in the academy for Arsenal in terms of goals scored.

“He decided to join Manchester United. He accepted the proposal from Manchester United and we can say ‘here we go’ because Chido will join Man Utd.

“First of all, let me say that this kind of deal is something that now we start to see with Chido but it is something that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and all the people at the club are planning to do for the present and the future. To sign top talents.”

Romano added: “United were in a big battle to sign this player because we have to be fair and say that Arsenal made a very big proposal to Chido Obi-Martin in terms also of money. A very important financial proposal.

“But the decision of the player was to turn down the Arsenal proposal weeks ago to explore other options including options in Germany with top clubs in Germany. He decided to go to Manchester United because of the project.

“Chido Obi-Martin will be considered the third striker at Manchester United. So the idea is to have a player who can be obviously for the Academy but also helpful for the first team.”

More Man Utd signings coming

Romano’s insistence Obi-martin will be option No 3 up front would also suggest another striker won’t be signed this summer.

Instead, after landing Leny Yoro and Zirkzee, Man Utd are turning their attention to right-back (Noussair Mazraoui), centre-back (Matthijs De Ligt/Jarrad Branthwaite) and central midfield (Manuel Ugarte).

Agreements on personal terms with Marzaoui and with Bayern Munich regarding the fee (between £15m-£20m) have been struck.

United first aim to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham before finalising the Mazraoui move.

