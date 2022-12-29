Fabrizio Romano reveals Ten Hag priority at right-back as Man Utd transfer plan emerges

Erik ten Hag is still very much focused on addressing Manchester United’s right-back situation, with Fabrizio Romano giving an insight into the Dutchman’s thinking.

The United manager has seen his new troops make some decent strides since he took over during the summer. Promising wins over Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have illustrated exactly what United are capable of. And Tuesday’s comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest puts Ten Hag’s side within a point of Tottenham in fourth.

Indeed, hopes are growing that United can successfully bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford. And while the fight for fourth will likely go the distance, a triumphant January window may yet swing the balance in their favour.

To that end, Ten Hag is very much focused on adding a new right-back to the mix. Diogo Dalot is the undisputed first pick at Old Trafford, though his deal is due to expire in 2024. That had initially been due to end in the summer, though United took up the option on his deal to extend it by a year.

Nonetheless, talks over an extension will continue in the coming weeks and months to reward his progress.

United also have a decision to make over Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The full-back very much looks on his way with three Premier League suitors – Wolves, Crystal Palace and Fulham – in the mix to prise him away.

And TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Graeme Bailey reports that a six-month loan return to former club Palace looks the likely outcome.

Despite that, Ten Hag has recently hinted that Wan-Bissaka may yet have a future at United. He has filled in for the injured Dalot in United’s last two games and has not put a foot wrong.

Man Utd prioritising new deal for Diogo Dalot

However, we understand his exit may will likely still go through if the right package presents itself.

And with United looking at a number of possible replacements, a move to sign a new right-back may yet be possible in January.

Discussing United’s intentions, Romano claims United’s focus – for the immediate future – is to tie Dalot down to a new deal.

However, as he revealed to Givemesport, they are in talks with a number of agents over prospective transfers.

“From what I’m told, United have had many conversations with agents, but it depends on Wan-Bissaka,” he said.

“Their main priority at right-back is to sign a new deal with Diogo Dalot. So, they want Dalot to sign a new deal as soon as possible and then focus on signing a right-back.”

With Wan-Bissaka potentially leaving, United will turn their focus towards the signing of a new right-back. And it seems the main allocation of their January budget will go towards signing such a player.

United also want to bring in a new striker to cover for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, as the Daily Telegraph reports, United are looking at a loan signing in January with funds tight. Any such deal may be with a view to making the move permanent, with Joao Felix one such option.

United, though, are likely to keep their powder dry on that front until the summer. And with more money in the bank – and possibly Champions League football on offer – a blockbuster signing will become priority No 1.

