Fabrizio Romano reveals two summer signings Man Utd will make

Manchester United fully intend to sign players in two key positions in the summer, while Fabrizio Romano has also revealed the trait all of Ruben Amorim’s arrivals moving forwards must possess.

Man Utd were content to make just a single first-team addition in the winter window. Diego Leon and Ayden Heaven did join, though the teenage pair are viewed more as signings for the future, leaving just Patrick Dorgu to make an instant impact.

Nonetheless, there is a growing belief at Old Trafford that Man Utd can ultimately win the Premier League with Amorim at the helm.

Indeed, defender Diogo Dalot insisted that is a realistic aim – so long as Amorim is given time to work his magic and not undercut by the club, of course.

But before Man Utd can even begin to think about winning titles again they must radically overhaul an under-performing and overpaid squad.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd are all but certain to make two signings in the summer, with the striker position and one of the two slots behind the frontman in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation ripe for change.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Romano stated: “For sure, the intention is to bring in at least one player able to play behind the strikers and one centre-forward, a proper number nine who can score goals regularly.

“But while it’s still too early to make decisions, for sure the plan is clear and after January, Man United can fully focus on the summer window.”

Romano also revealed the key trait any and all new signings must bring to Old Trafford is on-field intensity.

The trusted reporter concluded: “The clear intention is to invest in young players with salaries in line with the new plan wanted by INEOS, trusting Ruben Amorim’s idea as he keeps telling the club how crucial it is to bring in players who can give intensity to this squad – this is the key word that will dominate the summer window for Man United.”

Why Man Utd haven’t decided on names

In a separate update for GMS, Romano stressed Man Utd haven’t zeroed in on specific names just yet, primarily because they don’t know which European competition, if any, they’ll participate in next season.

The inference there is despite the gigantic appeal Man Utd possess, they may find it difficult to attract truly top tier players if not playing in the Champions League.

“Nothing has been decided yet in terms of names, it’s too early,” said Romano. “It’s also important to understand which competition Manchester United will play (in terms of European football) and also to understand the budget.

“For sure, internally the plan is to bring in a new striker in the summer.”

United currently sit 13th in the Premier League table and already look out of contention for UCL qualification via league position.

However, should United win the Europa League they would qualify for the Champions League that way.

Latest Man Utd news – Marcus Rashford…

In other news, journalist Henry Winter has detailed the three-step plan Aston Villa and Unai Emery must follow to make Marcus Rashford a world-beater again.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail claim Rashford has already sparked anger in the Villa dressing room.

Emery named his updated Champions League squad for the knockout rounds last week. Clubs can only add a maximum of three winter signings to their squads, with Rashford, Axel Disasi and Marco Asensio getting the nod.

That left Andres Garcia and £21m forward Donyell Malen out in the cold, with The Mail claiming Malen in particular is ‘furious’ about being snubbed.

Malen reportedly joined Villa with the expectation he’d feature prominently in their UCL campaign. Had Rashford not arrived in the final stages of the window, Malen would have taken the last spot in Villa’s squad.